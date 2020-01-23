2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-15.jpg

Rex Orange County enters the stage waving at the crowd. Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-13.jpg

Disco balls reflect light behind the artist. Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-1.jpg

Guitar picks with the "Pony" tour logo on them line the microphone. Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-2.jpg

English recording artist, Rex Orange County, passionately vocalizes to the crowd. Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-10.jpg

Fans get excited as confetti falls onto the crowd. Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-17.jpg

Rex Orange County dances across the stage. Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-8.jpg

Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-11.jpg

Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-5.jpg

The indie pop singer watches his fans sing along as he performs. Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-7.jpg

A spotlight shines on the singer as his shadow lays on the curtain behind him. Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-3.jpg

The crowd holds up their phones as flashlights as Rex Orange County performs a slower song. Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-6.jpg

English recording artist, Rex Orange County, passionately vocalizes to the crowd. Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-12.jpg

A fan holds up a heart as the English recording artist sings one of his most popular songs "Best Friend." Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-4.jpg

Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-16.jpg

Rex Orange County waves to his fans as he walks off the stage before his encore. Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-14.jpg

A fan tears up with emotion as the English recording artist sings "Loving is Easy." Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-9.jpg

Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2020.1.19.EMG.MFK.Rex Orange County-18.jpg

Confetti falls to the floor of the stage after the concert ends. Rex Orange County performs at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Jan. 19, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

