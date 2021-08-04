Photojournalists at the Emerald don’t just take pictures. They tell stories visually and capture moments that would otherwise go unseen by the masses. The photo desk captures all types of journalism from sports action shots to portraits, concerts and so much more. Photojournalists are expected to always conduct themselves in a professional manner.
Responsibilities include:
Take on 1-2 photo assignments a week.
Photograph at least one indoor and one outdoor sporting event per term as well as a portrait session and building stock.
Communicate closely with writers to capture photo ideas that fit with the story.
Attend weekly all-staff and photo desk meetings.