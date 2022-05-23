Photographers are responsible for shooting and editing images for the Daily Emerald. Photo coverage ranges from cover stories, breaking news, events, stock photos, portraits, sports & action photography, concerts and more. Photographers are encouraged to have interest in journalistic storytelling.
Photographers must:
Show a portfolio that demonstrates skill and familiarity in DSLR photography and editing
Be able to shoot two or more assignments a week and attend weekly meetings
Feel comfortable in shooting a breadth of subjects
Collaborate with writers, reporters and the photo editor
Think creatively in order to compose visually appealing content