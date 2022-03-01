Public House
Public house offers 100% contactless ordering of various food vendors—from poke bowls to scoops of edible cookie dough. Inside is a bar that serves beer, cider, kombucha and more.
Towards the back and down an accessibility ramp is a dog-friendly, tented, outdoor seating arrangement. Public House is the family friendly spot to grab a pint and try something new to eat.
Sky Bar
Located on the fifth floor of the Hyatt hotel, Sky Bar offers rooftop outdoor seating with elevators for accessibility. Grab a craft cocktail or some Starbucks, depending on your vibe, and enjoy the best outdoor seating view in Eugene. Feel free to get cozy next to the heaters or fire pit and order bar favorites–like mac and cheese or even tacos.
Max’s Tavern
“The Heart Of West Campus'' is the perfect downtown spot to grab a drink and some food. This spot has its roots in Eugene, supposedly serving as the inspiration for “Moe’s” in The Simpsons. Max’s has cozy booth seating indoors and outdoor seating with fun lighting and heaters to enjoy. This is your go-to spot to grab a drink and enjoy the outdoors any night of the week.
Beergarden
Beergarden is the most eclectic outdoor spot in Eugene. Inside, you can choose from 42 different taps or hundreds of bottled beer, cider, and kombucha options. The outdoor seating is occupied by multiple food carts to try and on evenings and weekends you can even catch some live music. This spot is tented with heaters that keep the whole space cozy, even on a cold night.
McMenamins North Bank
Whether you’re seated outside or not, every table enjoys a scenic view of the Willamette River. Though the patio might not be the best for a drizzly day, this spot has Kapu Hut, a tiki bar with fire to cozy up next to while you enjoy your Lilliputian cocktail. This is also a good spot to grab a Northwest style dinner and enjoy the sun set over the river.