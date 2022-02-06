2022.1.16.EMG.MMG.WTennis.UOvPortlandState-5.jpg

Duck freshman Sophie Luescher lunges across the court as she gets the ball over the net. UO Women’s Tennis takes on Portland State at the UO Student Tennis Center on Jan. 16th, 2022 (Mary Grosswendt/Emerald)

 DAILY EMERALD

The Oregon Ducks Women’s team snagged a pair of much needed 4-3 wins for their 2022 campaign at the Denver Tennis Park against Wisconsin Saturday and Denver on Sunday. 

Oregon came into the weekend on a two-game skid after getting swept at the ITA Kickoff weekend in Chapel Hill, N.C.

After sneaking past previously undefeated Wisconsin 4-3 on Saturday the Ducks took down the Denver Pioneers. 

Oregon’s No. 1 pair of Uxia Martinez Morale and Sophie Luescher gritted out a 7-6 victory and the No. 3 pairing of Misaki Kobayashi and Ares Teixido Garcia won 6-3 to secure the first team point of the day for the Ducks.

The Pioneers put on a strong showing on their home courts as every matchup was back and forth throughout the competition. Most evident in Teixido Garcia’s 6-4, 6-4 singles win against Denver’s Britt Pursell. 

The home team bounced back into the match when Toni Nelson thoroughly outplayed Orgeon’s Kobayashi 6-2, 6-1. 

Denver’s Andrea Burgeute did the same to Martinez Morale as she picked up the 6-0, 6-3 win and all of a sudden, the score was tied between the two squads, 2-2. 

Oregon was able to withstand the Pioneers’ comeback in the final deciding match between each team’s No. 1; Luescher for Oregon and Denver’s Anna Riedmiller feuded to the last point, but Luescher proved successful as she clinched the team victory for the Ducks, 4-3.

Oregon comes back home to face Eastern Washington on Friday, Feb. 11 at 5:00 pm PT.

Tags