The Oregon Ducks Women’s team snagged a pair of much needed 4-3 wins for their 2022 campaign at the Denver Tennis Park against Wisconsin Saturday and Denver on Sunday.
Oregon came into the weekend on a two-game skid after getting swept at the ITA Kickoff weekend in Chapel Hill, N.C.
After sneaking past previously undefeated Wisconsin 4-3 on Saturday the Ducks took down the Denver Pioneers.
Oregon’s No. 1 pair of Uxia Martinez Morale and Sophie Luescher gritted out a 7-6 victory and the No. 3 pairing of Misaki Kobayashi and Ares Teixido Garcia won 6-3 to secure the first team point of the day for the Ducks.
The Pioneers put on a strong showing on their home courts as every matchup was back and forth throughout the competition. Most evident in Teixido Garcia’s 6-4, 6-4 singles win against Denver’s Britt Pursell.
The home team bounced back into the match when Toni Nelson thoroughly outplayed Orgeon’s Kobayashi 6-2, 6-1.
Denver’s Andrea Burgeute did the same to Martinez Morale as she picked up the 6-0, 6-3 win and all of a sudden, the score was tied between the two squads, 2-2.
Oregon was able to withstand the Pioneers’ comeback in the final deciding match between each team’s No. 1; Luescher for Oregon and Denver’s Anna Riedmiller feuded to the last point, but Luescher proved successful as she clinched the team victory for the Ducks, 4-3.
Oregon comes back home to face Eastern Washington on Friday, Feb. 11 at 5:00 pm PT.