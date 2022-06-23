The University of Oregon has decided not to renew its contract with track and field and cross country head coach Robert Johnson, according to James Crepea, on Thursday, Jun 23.
Johnson was at the helm of UO track and field program for 10 years, and his 17 in total with the program. Throughout that time, he racked up 14 NCAA Championships, 16 Pac-12 Championships and was a 14-Time USTFCCCA National Coach of the Year.
Johnson won the fourth most national championships during his time at Oregon. His last one was with the men’s team was indoor in 2021 and the women’s championships came in 2017 for both indoor and outdoor.
Associate head coach Helen Lehman-Winter will be stepping in as interim head coach. Lehman-Winter is in her fourth season with the UO. She primarily worked with the women’s distance program.
She’s coached two national champions and three PAC-12 champions. Two of the women, Jessica Hull and Aneta Konieczek, went on to represent their respective countries in the 2021 Olympics.