Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier announced on Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal, via his personal twitter account.
“I have recently spent time reflecting on what’s next for me and my basketball career, and I have decided the next best step is to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility,” Guerrier said in a statement. “This decision has definitely not been an easy one to make and I want to thank everyone who helped me get to this point.”
Guerrier joins Kel’el Ware, Rivaldo Soares, Lök Wur and Tyrone Williams as the fifth Oregon men’s basketball player to enter the portal since the conclusion of the season.
Guerrier started 22 games for the Ducks in 2022-23. He averaged 9 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 1 assist on the season. He shot 42.3% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range.
Guerrier played two seasons at the University of Syracuse before spending the last two years at Oregon. He has one year of eligibility remaining.