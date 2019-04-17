The Oregon Ducks travelled this week to Santa Cruz, California to compete in the Western Intercollegiate Tournament. The #39 Ducks had an average showing, placing sixth out 13 teams and scoring a total of 1065 points. The overall champion #16 Stanford who scored 1040 points.
The Ducks played consistently throughout the three day tournament, scoring 348 points in round one, 359 in round two, and 358 in round three. It was a solid effort considering they played many ranked opponents such as #6 USC, #11 California, #19 Pepperdine, #46 Colorado State and #44 Arizona. This tournament serves as a preview for the PAC-12 tournament as the Ducks played many conference rivals.
At an individual level, the top performer for the Ducks was Yin Ho Yue was who finished 14th. Craig Ronne finished tied at 17th. After Ronne, the Ducks players fell farther down the leaderboard with next best finisher being Edwin Yi and Tom Gueant at 26th place. Other notable finishes include Kevin Geniza at 33rd place and Ryan Gronlund at 69th place. The top finishers in the tournament were San Jose State’s Sean Yu and Stanford’s Isaiah Salinda.
The Ducks freshman players were the most impressive as Ho Yue , Ronne and Gueant all placed within the top 30. The next big test for the Ducks will be the PAC-12 tournament on Monday.