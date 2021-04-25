The Ducks lost the third game of their series against UCLA by a score of 7-6 in 10 innings on Sunday. The loss, which was a back-and-forth affair, ended their four-game winning streak.
Right-hander Brett Walker took the mound for the Ducks with his 3.53 ERA. In the first inning, he allowed a single but induced two fly outs aided by some smart outfield positioning.
Anthony Hall lined a ball to center in the Ducks’ half of the first, and with some heads-up baserunning he turned it into a double. After Hall advanced to third on a fly out, Aaron Zavala continued to rake, driving him in with a clutch two-out single to give the Ducks an early 1-0 lead.
The Bruins manufactured a run in the second with a hit by pitch, a walk and a sacrifice fly that tied the game.
Gabe Matthews led off the bottom of the second with an opposite field single. Jack Scanlon was able to work a walk after falling behind 0-2 and Gavin Grant followed with a single that put the Ducks back on top, 2-1.
Walker settled in, inducing an abundance of fly outs to cruise through three scoreless innings. On the Ducks’ side, Scanlon drew another walk on a full count in the fourth, but was left at first.
After gracing the PK Park crowd with some karaoke on the scoreboard, Anthony Hall lined a single to start the bottom of the fifth. Kenyon Yovan was hit by a pitch, but Josh Kasevich grounded into a double play to end the threat.
Walker’s streak of 14 consecutive batters retired ended on a two-out walk in the sixth. UCLA’s JT Schwartz then smacked a line drive homer to right field to put the Bruins on top, 3-2. Isaac Ayon replaced Walker and retired the final batter of the inning to avoid further damage.
Matthews walked to start the bottom of the sixth, chasing UCLA starting pitcher Jesse Bergin. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and Sam Novitske singled to put runners on the corners.
With one out, Grant hit a single up the middle that scored two runs and gave the Ducks back the lead. Tanner Smith added another run with an opposite field single and the Ducks went to the seventh with a 5-3 lead.
RJ Gordon came in for the Ducks and walked the first hitter. The next batter singled, but left fielder Smith threw out the lead runner trying to take third. Another single off Gordon cut the Oregon lead to 5-4. Caleb Sloan came in to get the final out and hold the one-run lead.
Sloan came back out for the eighth and allowed a solo home run that tied the game at five apiece. Hunter Breault then pitched a scoreless ninth inning to keep the game tied.
Hall, Yovan and Zavala went down in order in the ninth to send the game to extras.
After a leadoff single in the 10th, Breault allowed a two-run homer that put the Bruins up 7-5. Hall crashed into the wall on the play and took a while to get up. Despite some blood on his hands, he stayed in the game.
Kasevich made hard contact to start the Ducks’ half of the 10th, but it was snagged by the UCLA third baseman. Matthews then smacked a double down the left field line to bring the tying run to the plate, and up came Nick Bellafronto to pinch-hit for Scanlon. Bellafronto hit a deep grounder that the shortstop couldn’t quite handle, and everybody was safe.
Tristan Hanoian then pinch-hit for Grant. On the first pitch, he tapped a bunt that the catcher couldn’t handle cleanly and a run came home to cut the Bruins’ lead in half.
With the tying run on second, Smith grounded out and the Ducks lost 7-6.
“A lot of disappointment with not finishing off the weekend,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said.
Oregon falls to 24-9 but is still ranked No. 13 in the nation by D1Baseball and first in the Pac-12.
“We’re in first place and I can think we can play better,” Wasikowski said. “I love this baseball team...they’re made of the right stuff.”
The Ducks will continue their homestand on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. against San Jose State.