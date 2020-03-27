After Oregon’s democrats introduced a new carbon cap-and-trade legislation in January, republicans were quick to disparage it. The climate change bill, known as SB 1530, would set a cap on carbon emissions in Oregon, which would lower over time. Based on last year’s House Bill 2020, the cap-and-trade bill would likewise compel about 100 entities to get permits for each ton of emissions. And similarly to HB 2020, a recent republican walkout thwarted the new bill.
However, Oregon governor Kate Brown countered this by signing an executive order to cut greenhouse emissions. Similar to SB 1530, the order sets caps on natural gas and large industrial polluters as well as transportation fuels — Oregon’s largest sources of emissions. Unlike SB 1530, Brown’s sweeping plan will not set up a market for producers of renewable energy to sell credits to companies. Although brazen, the governor’s executive order sets Oregon on the right path to fighting climate change and other governors should follow suit.
The governor’s order will be swift and effective in fighting climate change. In this plan, Brown will direct 19 state agencies to prioritize reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With an emphasis on tougher fuel standards and electric utilities, the governor is pushing the Public Utility Commission to focus more on greenhouse gas emissions when dealing with Oregon’s power companies. Moreover, Brown’s order will set sturdy targets, including a 45% reduction in 1990 levels of emissions by 2035. The target for 15 years after would be an 80% reduction.
Additionally, Brown’s order complements Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program, which sets the average carbon intensity. The program holds polluters accountable for emissions by compelling importers of gasoline and diesel to balance their credits and deficits. These importers, to which Oregon refers as Regulated Parties, own and are responsible for the transportation of fuel into Oregon. Deficits occur when the carbon intensity of fuels are greater than Oregon’s clean fuel standards. This executive order strengthens that program and puts Oregon on track to reduce carbon intensity by 25% in five years. Brown’s order will not only help achieve the state’s reduction targets on time, it will compel Regulated Parties to reduce their emissions.
Critics of Brown’s order claim that her plan will stack up costs in litigation and hurt the economy by only capping and failing to trade. Others claim she fails to represent Oregonians’ values. However, hindering the pernicious effects of climate change is more important than litigation costs. If greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase unchecked, temperatures will rise and climates will become more severe.
The governor’s order may be swift, but its ambitious goals to significantly reduce emissions and expand on the Clean Fuels Program are crucial to fighting climate change. After the walkout killed SB 1530, Brown had no choice but to unveil her executive order. If republicans want a more moderate approach to reducing emissions, they should not have walked out.