When COVID-19 reached the US in late January, many politicians denied its severity, or, in some cases, even its very existence.
President Donald Trump initially claimed that the Democrats were politicizing the disease, which was “their new hoax.” Weeks later, many states failed to act in a timely manner against the virus. For example, Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona was criticized for only closing schools from March 16 to April 10 and annulling events with more than 50 attendees.
Governor Kate Brown of Oregon took stricter action. She rolled out Executive Order 20-12- “Stay Home Save Lives” which prohibits social and recreational meetups of over 25 people and urges people to avoid gatherings in general, along with the closure of bars and restaurants (excluding take-out and delivery). The governor said people must limit their social gatherings to their “utmost ability.” Brown later said she was considering enforcing a shelter-in-home order. Although these measures seem strict, others states and governments must follow suit to limit the future barrage of cases.
Despite criticism Brown received for failing to close schools early enough, other states should still follow Oregon’s actions to fight COVID-19. Brown’s government not only sent out a policy, but raced to stave off Coronavirus when it was first entering the U.S. Oregon Department of Human Services began initiating influenza protocols in both nursing homes and senior living facilities on March 3.
The number of cases in Oregon could have been much higher if Brown’s social distancing measures were not instated. As a result of Oregon’s decisions, cases are expected to reach up to 1000. But if no social distancing measures were taken, as many as 15,000 people could have been infected. Although 1000 cases is not a number to cheer over, infections would be disastrously higher if no measures were taken.
Additionally, while other governments have remained solely focused on combating the virus, Brown has kept the threat of an economic crisis in mind. The White House projected that up to 200,000 Americans could die in this pandemic (with social distancing guidelines), but it is also crucial to consider the economic future after COVID-19. The US’s change in GDP has plummeted -4% — a drop last experienced in 2009. Oregon’s government is vying to protect small businesses by launching Coronavirus Small Business Resource Navigator. According to Brown, the navigator will help link Oregon businesses with local, federal and state financial support options, such as the CARES Act. With the disease spreading rapidly, governments can easily forget about the economy, but they should follow Oregon in helping small businesses.
Although the spread of COVID-19 is inevitable, governments can prevent higher infection rates by implementing policies similar to those in Oregon. State governments should focus on contingency plans for nursing homes and senior living facilities as well as hospitals. And it is equally important to protect small businesses amid a growing economic crisis.