UO: School or sports team?

"Hel-LOOO there, Nike here to offer Oregon Athletics ANOTHER wonderful million-dollar grant! Of course, half the students are still missing toilet paper but HEY! New different-colored football helmets, am I right, or am I RIGHT?"(Ian Proctor/Emerald)

