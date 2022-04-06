Opinion: Do you always kill spiders when you see them inside? It’s time to stop.

----------

The other day, I came across a headline that chilled me to my core: “An invasive spider the size of a palm has entered the U.S.” My gut reaction was to panic, but I forced myself to read the article. It turns out they’re only in the Southeastern states, they rarely bite people and they prey on pests. Pretty interesting, right? In many ways, the discrepancy between the headline and the content of the article is an allegory for how we generally view spiders. From a young age, we learn to fear them and we forget to acknowledge all the important things they do. Killing spiders might be an instinct at this point, but is that fair?

Before I become an exposed hypocrite, I must confess that I’m more afraid of spiders than anyone I know. As long as they stay a few feet away from me, I’m completely fine, but I freak out at close range. The creepy crawly feeling of their spindly legs on me is enough to make me kick and flail and jump like I’m being tortured, and I’m sure it’s hilarious for anyone in the vicinity. And spiders in my bedroom? Forget it. That’s enough to make me consider sleeping in the hall. Despite my fear, you’ll never find me killing spiders that I have the misfortune of meeting.

In my eco literature class last term, we read a poem called “To a Mouse” by Robert Burns. He compares mice and humans as “fellow mortals,” meaning they have some form of basic equality by virtue of being living creatures. There’s no reason this principle shouldn’t apply to spiders as well. “It’s just as scared of you as you are of it” is an annoying cliche, but there’s some truth to it. Try to approach spiders with some empathy.

When that doesn’t work, think of all the good things that spiders do. Spiders are rad! They eat insects that would otherwise cause terrible damage to humans. In an environment without spiders, we would face widespread disease and famine. One of spiders’ primary sources of food is mosquitoes, which spread serious illnesses like malaria. Next time you’re about to smash a spider with a shoe, think about what it does for you. Beyond that, they’re interesting to look at, and they have some pretty interesting skills. For example, trapdoor spiders build burrows in the ground to trap prey instead of webs. When you research spiders, they become a lot less intimidating. If I can face my fears and take time to learn about them, so can you.

Of course, spiders don’t belong inside, but what are you supposed to do when that happens? I know the knee-jerk reaction is instant murder, but take a second to collect yourself. Imagine being crushed by a giant just for getting lost. Not fun, right? And it’s certainly not fair. This is where a handy tool I like to call “the spider cup” comes into play. I certainly am not the first, but I figured it out when I was about 12, and it’s rather ingenious if I do say so myself. The idea of letting a spider crawl on me makes me shudder, but it’s easy enough to trap it in a cup, slide the paper underneath and deposit it outside. Sure, it takes a little bit more time, but one major benefit is that you’ll have no spider guts to clean up.

Although spider killing might be a reflex for you now, it’s worth it to try to stop the unnecessarily violent behavior. Why should you get to decide whether spiders live or die? Even if they terrify you, extend some compassion. Make the effort for your fellow mortals.