Opinion: Gun manufacturers and retailers should have to change their behavior after mass shootings, not you.

When you first heard about the recent shooting at Michigan State University, were you shocked? Given the frequency of gun violence in this country, I’m going to guess not. Maybe you were horrified and saddened. Maybe you went through the whole “thoughts and prayers” rigamarole. Maybe you sat in uncomfortable silence over the dinner table wondering how to address the headlines with your family. Regardless of your reaction, shock probably didn’t factor in.

As for my reaction, it’s become almost routine at this point. I open a news site on my computer or phone, read the latest tragic headline and move on with my life. I know that sounds unfeeling, but with the inexcusable rate at which these incidents occur, it can be impossible to give each one the emotional attention it deserves. Last year, in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, I wrote an article about the importance of avoiding becoming complacent in the face of these senseless tragedies. Months beyond that, I’ve become the world’s biggest hypocrite.

But as much as I could go on about that and write a second part to my previous article, this one is a bit different. The day after the MSU tragedy, my apartment complex sent a security advisory to every resident advising us on what to do in an active shooter situation. This included suggestions not to prop open windows or doors or directly confront anyone who looks “out of place.” It also advised us in the case of this situation to first run, then hide and as a last resort, “fight the shooter with any type of weapon or item you can find.”

I appreciate the concern for resident safety, but how disturbing is it that we have to be constantly aware of potential gun violence even in our own homes? It’s horrifying enough to learn about students my age getting shot while doing things I do every day. Since the MSU shooting, I haven’t seen any headlines about gun control or background checks. I haven’t seen any ideas for decreasing the inexcusable gun violence epidemic in this country. What I have seen is advice on changing your behavior to avoid becoming the next victim.

The idea that average people should bear the burden of dealing with gun violence is frankly absurd. One question that hangs over my generation (and likely people of all age groups, though I can’t speak to that) is “am I next?” We’ve grown up with the knowledge that people just like us, doing the things we do, can be shot in public for doing absolutely nothing, and the country will move on in a week at most. College shootings especially stand out to me because the victims are relatable, but mass shootings take place in grocery stores, dance studios and countless other public places full of innocent people going about their daily lives.

At some point in your life, you’ll be presented with tips on what to do in a situation like this. I won’t argue against the idea that it’s important to be aware of your surroundings. But why should we change our lives to avoid being shot instead of expecting policy makers to develop spines and make the slightest effort to protect the lives of their constituents?

We’ve allowed ourselves to become accustomed to this constant fear, but we have to stand up and demand change. The people in charge of gun policy and production should have to change their behavior in the wake of these tragedies, not us. I’m by no means an expert on gun control, so I feel unqualified to recommend a specific policy change, but it’s clear we can’t go on like this. And I would rather be shielded behind productive legislation than a tiny classroom desk or the instructions to “Run. Hide. Fight.”