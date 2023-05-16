Opinion: Everyone deserves to be Miranda Priestly for a day.

Last Monday, I sat at my desk, constantly refreshing my Twitter feed in hopes of seeing updates on Met Gala looks. When I saw a glimpse of Blackpink star Jennie’s Chanel dress, I almost screamed. It might sound crazy to some, putting off my French homework to obsess over dresses and celebrities. But for me, the Met Gala has always been worth watching.

Referred to as the “Super Bowl of fashion,” the Met Gala is one of the year’s most iconic pop culture events. On the first Monday of May, stars from different industries come together to celebrate fashion and its rich history.

The dress code is different each year, thus creating anticipation over what kind of look each guest will wear.

Eleanor Lambert created the Met Gala back in 1948 to raise funds for and celebrate the grand opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. However, unlike the multi-million dollar event it is now, the first Met Gala was a midnight dinner that guests could attend for $50 a ticket. Today, tickets for the public sell for around $40,000. So basically, my chances of ever attending are slim to none.

In 1972, Diana Vreeland, a consultant to the Costume Institute, took over the event. Under Vreeland’s lead, the Met Gala began to transform into the dazzling event it is today. Celebrities made up more and more of the guest list, and Vreeland’s idea of themes came to fruition.

Anna Wintour took over as co-chair in 1995 and has overseen the event ever since. Wintour is the editor-in-chief of American Vogue. You might also recall her as the short lady with the bob.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Stars went all out to honor the late designer. Wearing prosthetic makeup that transformed her face into a cat, along with acrylic claw nails, Doja Cat shocked the media by creating a look inspired by Lagerfeld’s cat. Additionally, Devon Aoki made her Met Gala debut and looked stunning in a black and white Moschino dress, and Lil Nas X was covered head-to-toe in gemstones — only wearing a thong.

The Met Gala is special because I can see celebrities out of their element. There is something so cool in seeing Stephen Curry on a carpet wearing a gold-accented suit or seeing Ice Spice in a chic floor-length dress.

Their talents are no longer at the forefront. Instead, stars must rely on their fashion and persona to set themselves apart from others. The Met Gala is refreshing. And to me, it’s empowering. I’m no longer watching these stars shoot countless 3s on the court or perform their hit songs on stage. At the Met Gala, they are models on a carpet, subjected to my (unqualified) fashion critiques.

I also enjoy seeing everyone’s takes on the different ensembles. Last year, Vogue reported the Met Gala generated over 200 million views across platforms. The discourse following the event can get heated. Some champion their favorite celebrity, while others care more about fashion. I love divulging opinions with my friends, but it’s still just as fun to silently judge alone, thinking, “Why is he wearing a black suit to the Met Gala?”

I am by no means a fashion expert, but I love keeping up with the Met Gala each year because, for one night, I can pretend to be.

Oh, and my top three best-dressed from the 2023 Met Gala?

Anok Yai, Jenna Ortega, and Doja Cat. Fight me.