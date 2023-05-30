Opinion: Feeling embarrassed for owning a stuffed animal is so last year.

I understand most elements of the transition from childhood to young adulthood. Saying goodbye to recess (heart-breaking, but understandable), learning the truth about the Tooth Fairy (still kinda hurt about this one) and having to get your first minimum wage job (I will never work in food service again).

But, I never understood why we had to get rid of the soft, fluffy animals sitting on our beds.

We can give thanks to Margarete Steiff for creating stuffed animals. Steiff was a seamstress living in Giengen, Germany, when she began sewing felt elephants. In the 1890s, Steiff started to sell them to the public. They were the first commercial stuffed animals to hit the market and they were a huge success. Steiff’s company grew exponentially and continues to produce toys today.

The famous teddy bear can partly be attributed to the Steiff company. In 1902, former U.S. president Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt spared a bear during a hunting trip. His action went viral after the Washington Post published a cartoon of the story. Morris Michtom was a shop owner who had been creating replicas of the Steiff company toys. Michtom saw the cartoon in the paper and made a stuffed bear in inspiration. He named it the “teddy bear” after Roosevelt.

The social stigma surrounding plush toys is a big reason why college students leave their teddy bears back at home. That, and the fact that there is only so much room on a twin XL bed.

Stuffed animals were an important part of my childhood, so I associated them with my childhood self — an innocent yet immature girl who wouldn’t go anywhere without her plush cat hanging from the crook of her arm. As I grew up, I wanted to shed that version of myself. I wanted my interests to align with my peers and the contents of my room to reflect my newfound maturity. Having a stuffed animal seemed too childish all of a sudden.

So, why was it so hard for me to let go of them?

My favorite teddy bear, Marshmallow, has been with me since I was six years old. He watched me put my first tooth under my pillow, he moved with me to a new house, he sat through my first awkward Facetime with a boy and he listened to my high school friends and I plan our futures together.

It’s funny to think how an object made from cotton and stuffing has been one of the most stable sources of comfort throughout my life.

Stuffed animals are proven to ease loneliness and anxiety, both within children and adults. In fact, some researchers refer to stuffed animals as “transitional objects” that help people find stability during a change in their lives.

I had a real “Toy Story” moment when I debated bringing Marshmallow to college with me. I was close to giving into that tiny bit of embarrassment and leaving him at home, but as I stared at his raggedy, worn-down form, I realized that I shouldn’t feel ashamed to want to hold onto one of the purest sources of joy from my childhood.

I brought Marshmallow to college and I’m glad I did.

Stuffed animals help ground you — plus they’re adorable. In addition to aiding in mental health, the plush toys can serve as decor or collectibles in your room.

Jellycat has become my favorite brand of plushies. The London-based company offers a unique variety of plush toys ranging from animals to food to plants — you name it! Every time I look at the fuzzy chocolate croissant sitting on my bookshelf, my day brightens just a smidge.

So what are you waiting for? Go out and get yourself a stuffed animal, a stuffie, a plushie, whatever you call it! While silent and unmoving, a little stuffed animal can spark a whole lot of joy.