In an email sent out on Feb. 1, Provost Patrick Phillips announced that the booster shot deadline for the University of Oregon has been moved to March 18, 2022, which is the end of winter term. The extension was due to the skyrocketing number of cases the university saw in the first few weeks of winter term, which left many students unable to get the booster shot until they had recovered.
While UO may be doing a lackluster job of protecting its students against the virus with a lack of effective masks, contact tracing and quarantine housing, its vaccination rates are above the national population. According to UO, 96.8% of all students and 95.3% of faculty and staff are vaccinated. However, the United States as a whole only reports 63.72% of the population as fully vaccinated. Besides the general vaccination requirement at the UO, the university still manages to get its population to take health and safety as a serious issue with lines of students and faculty lined up daily to take advantage of the school’s free COVID testing. When compared to the rest of the country this is not the case, and it may be due to the vaccine’s negative social and political image.
Currently, there are three approved COVID-19 vaccinations: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. They all set out to protect the population against COVID-19, but they have a few key differences. Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine is the only one approved to be administered to children five and up, with its booster shot having been approved for teenagers 12-17. Johnson & Johnson is only a one shot dose, and compared to other producers, Moderna’s vaccine is the most straightforward with the standard two shots for adults.
In light of vaccines being approved, public perception of the vaccine is so low that it is concerning. In an early-stage study examining public discourse on Twitter surrounding the pandemic, it was found that the most conversation surrounding the vaccine occurred in Southern states and among male users aged 30-49. Also supporting these findings is the demographic breakdown of those who have been vaccinated or not. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, unvaccinated adults are 37% aged 30-49, 64% White and 62% Republican.
Many Americans do not want to get the COVID vaccine because eight in 10 of them are either unsure or believe in one piece of misinformation about the vaccine. Oregon’s own Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett threatened to remove the county health’s accreditation if they did not promote fallacies about the vaccine. While it made relative sense in the beginning of the pandemic for rumors and myths surrounding the vaccine: People have the right to be skeptical about a virus that no one knows anything about. But, the research has been gathered and reviewed by scientists around the world. In our current state, there is no room for harmful and incorrect skepticism.
But when compared to a vaccine such as the flu shot, 68% of people agree the vaccine is the best preventative measure that can be taken. Is it because the influenza vaccine is called the flu shot? Would all of our issues really be solved if we had named it the COVID shot? Unfortunately, the problem is bigger than the name.
In the height of the pandemic, many people were hesitant to get the vaccine due to its relatively quick creation and approval by the FDA, but also how politicized COVID-19 had become. Former President Donald Trump was heavily criticized by Democrats for the administration's failure to respond to the increasing number of cases and deaths. And while the majority of those who remain unvaccinated are Republicans, the argument of vaccinations is not partisan. President Biden has also been criticized by the GOP as a political strategy for still not having the virus under control.
This debate is unlikely to cease, and being two years into the neverending pandemic, there is nothing we can do to rename the vaccine. However, that doesn’t mean the negative and harmful perception still has to remain. Leave the perception in the past. For the sake of returning to an in-person school environment and the several events I would like to attend one day, get the shot for you and those around you.