University of Oregon students and Gen Z alike are unfortunately caught in the addictive chokehold of constant consumerism and gratification caused by social media's powerful algorithms. These algorithms are not only harmful in terms of an individual's productivity but also negatively affect young people's mental health in the present and future. (Antonio Morales/Emerald)

 Antonio Morales

Antonio is an editorial cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. He is a third-year student studying History and Anthropology. Antonio's cartoons emphasize the cultural and social significances of current events and its direct impact on the UO community.