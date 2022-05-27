Opinion: The idea of “getting in shape for the summer” implies that we are unhealthy for the other nine months of the year. Developing unhealthy habits for the purpose of shredded abs isn’t worth it.

My middle and high school orchestra teacher taught me everything I know, not only about music and music theory, but of some of the most foundational principles of life. He taught me “girls are mean, boys are dumb” and that no matter how many times I mess up the same measure of a concerto, or in life, giving up never leads to greatness.

Despite being an amazing teacher, he had one key flaw.

On the last day of school, when all the students and teachers gathered in the courtyard signing yearbooks and enjoying the sunshine, my orchestra teacher joined us in his infamous “last day of school” outfit. Keep in mind this was a traditional orchestra teacher; he wore button-up shirts and nice pants every day. His “last day of school” outfit was a stringer tank top that said “Suns out, guns out” and the tiniest shorts you could only imagine a 13-year-old girl wearing. Of all the memories I have of my time in orchestra, this one is still horrifically ingrained in my mind.

But as bizarre as this outfit was, it represented the seasonal change from spring to summer when people started wearing smaller and fewer articles of clothing to manage the heat.

As Eugene, very slowly, begins its transition to warmer weather, the same trend will occur on campus. However, busting out the cute tank tops and shorts doesn’t mean we need to dramatically change our eating and exercise habits. It’s time that we get rid of the “summer body” belief and accept that all bodies are summer bodies.

Scrolling on TikTok lately, my page has been filled with female fitness influencers promoting “get in shape for the summer” ideals, posting what they eat in a day to lose weight and a series of ab workouts. But for the girls, not unlike myself until very recently, who watch these videos and believe this is the key to wearing a cute bikini to the beach, it destroys self-confidence and promotes unhealthy dieting and over-exercising.

It’s nearly impossible to stop comparing ourselves to those on social media because many of the popular influencers and celebrities fit the stereotypical model of what is considered attractive. They have flawless complexions and tiny waists, which many girls desire, regardless of whether the models have to use photoshop to achieve this “ideal” look.

But flawless complexions and tiny waists are often largely unattainable without disordered eating habits. According to the American Academy of Childhood and Adolescent Psychiatry, 10 in 100 young women suffer from eating disorders, and instances of anorexia nervosa and bulimia have increased in recent years.

Pair these disordered eating habits with excessive exercise and there is an increase in injuries and hormonal changes. As much as we’d like to believe that following this lifestyle will help our mental health, it can actually make it worse.

Abs don’t determine whether you’re considered “in shape” or not; being happy and healthy is more important.

Elsie Ferber, a member of the UO powerlifting club, said she doesn’t go to the gym with an ideal body image in mind. Rather, she works out for the personal records.

“I just like feeling good about myself. I don’t care about what I look like, but I want to be able to go on a hike and not die from being unathletic,” Ferber said.

So this summer, implement positive habits to truly make the most of the warm weather and enjoy the summer for yourself.

First, stop scrolling through social media. Even if you don’t actively compare yourself to others, you may still subconsciously do it. Instead, do activities such as reading, painting or simply laying out in the sunshine to fill your time.

Second, wear what makes you feel confident. If you want to wear bikini tops and shorts, or sweatpants and hoodies, it is your choice, regardless of your body type.

“I like to wear big, baggy and comfy clothing, and I feel like a badass bitch,” Ferber said.

Third, embrace those cravings. On a hot summer day, sometimes a popsicle just sounds really tasty, so eat it! We only get three months of summer a year, don’t let a fear of food ruin it.

Finally, exercise when and how you want to. There are no required ab workouts or treadmill runs. The main priority is that you get your body out and moving by doing what you enjoy, whether that be bike rides with friends or setting a new deadlift personal record.