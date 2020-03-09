Gone. Dead. N'existe pas. Current University of Oregon students now live in the post-Taylor’s era. In these trying times, it is difficult to not compare Eugene’s premier establishment to Jesus Christ himself. One would be hard-pressed to find a living grandparent who was alive when Eugene’s former mecca first opened its doors in 1922. Now, we must humbly reside in the A.D. era of Taylor’s.
Since its arrival blessed Eugenians nearly a century ago, thousands of townees and college students alike have poured through its vomit-stained doors. Generations of Ducks have flocked to the most convenient campus-adjacent establishment to either live or relive the best times of their meaningless lives. Whether patrons came for a bite to eat or to fuel their game days with booze, Taylor’s provided our little town with an endless supply and a vast array of Red Bull-infused refreshments; because combining highly caffeinated beverages with liquor is always an awesome idea, right?
When my mother and step-father took me to Taylor’s for the first time as a kid, I was amazed that a restaurant served a burger with cheese cooked inside the meat. I was unaware that they had taken me here to relive their college days of binge-drinking in an outdoor setting, proud of the fact that I would likely follow in their path in a few short years. Even though I was only 21 for the final five months of Taylor’s OLCC authorized existence, I was able to enjoy the finest Eugene has to offer — a dream-like world where my classmates and I could day drink in a socially acceptable manner while looking down upon our younger peers from the thrones of the outdoor tables.
No other bar, or any sort of establishment at all, could live up to the astounding standard Taylor’s set for the Eugene community. With 492 police calls since 2008, Eugene’s holy grail of totally safe drinking locations never missed a beat when it came to cultivating a safe environment for its guests. Student drinkers, both rookies and veterans alike, could always count on their night to end with the police showing up to the bar. The shocking consistency of incidents due to the behavior of our student peers, and their parents, is what separated Taylor’s from its competition. Eugene will lose a flawless emerald without the presence of such a business.
Maybe if Taylor’s knew how to abide by both the law and the most basic forms of morality it would still be the premier drinking location for me and my peers. Maybe if ownership had put the slightest amount of effort into creating a somewhat safe environment for its patrons, it could still exist. Oh well, I’m sure Eugene will be able to mourn the loss of its beloved source of completely unproblematic entertainment and move on. Right?