When we have no other option than to stay home, with the occasional exception of a thrilling walk, we begin to think. Or rather, we overthink just about everything and become consumed by anxiety and a smidge of insanity.
While many University of Oregon students still have virtual responsibilities, it can be challenging to be productive. I spent a lot of time in the former, virus-free world thinking about the things I would be able to accomplish if I had additional free time. Now, with endless time for lounging and relaxation, I consider getting out of bed in the morning, or early afternoon, to be nothing short of a miracle.
Although there is a global pandemic halting all sense of normalcy (in case you didn’t know), I still feel as though I’m not doing enough with my mandatory free time. For some, being indoors all day with copious time on their hands may spawn creativity or productivity, and that’s great. But no one should feel as though they’re failing to meet expectations because it’s near impossible to focus on anything other than what we’re living through. I continuously remind myself of this, but the feeling is still there.
One tactic I’ve found to be helpful during the current crisis of loneliness and perennial dread is to focus on the small but important things I took for granted when I had them. I regret things like never changing my coffee orders, and only going to the same few restaurants. I took learning in a classroom setting for granted most of my life, as well as being able to browse a convenience store without risking lives. Although I spent most of my time in large lecture halls distracted or on the verge of sleep, I would now give anything to sit through a Lillis lecture for an hour and fifty minutes. I also miss showing off clothes to my peers. Once I get the opportunity to subtly flex a new jacket or jewelry in front of my unsuspecting peers again, I’m going to seize it.
The rule of thumb for this excruciating period of isolation should be that there is no need to worry about achieving anything. Focusing on ourselves and not societal or personal expectations is imperative. If we’re going to overthink, it should be about things that we could potentially change when we get to live our lives again. Or, not. Just do whatever makes this form of existence manageable.