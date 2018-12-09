It seems to me that, no matter how smart an idea is, we won’t take it seriously if it’s dressed up in pink.
Common practices that devalue the intellect of women include everything from assuming women are “vapid” for caring about their appearance, to assuming that women with “girly” speech styles are less competent. We are even more likely to devalue a woman’s mind if she has a sexual appeal — think Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.
In the film, Warner dumps Elle by saying “if I'm going to be a politician, I need to marry a Jackie, not a Marilyn.” He never considers her to be a “serious” person because he assumes that women can either be sexy or smart, but not both.
Of course, Elle goes on to graduate top of her class in Harvard Law School. Unfortunately, the film treats her success as a punchline — the equivalent of Samuel Johnson’s famous quip that: “a woman's preaching is like a dog's walking on his hind legs. It is not done well; but you are surprised to find it done at all.” Even as Elle’s accomplishments pile up in the film, audiences are supposed to find her unlikely success to be laughably absurd. After all, she only got into Harvard in the first place because she wore a bikini in her admissions video, right?
The story of the unapologetically-feminine Elle Woods demonstrates the way a young woman’s intellectual achievements are belittled if she dares to maintain a girly and youthful personality. In practice, visual codes of professionalism are wielded as barriers to keep women, people of color, young people, and poor people out of elite spaces like the ivory tower.
The message is often clear: either assimilate into the white men’s club, or get out. Young women who want to be taken seriously need to age themselves up, dress more conservatively, and speak like men. If you want to be treated with respect like a man, you have to act like one. Isn’t that what “lean in” founder Sheryl Sandberg tells us? Isn’t that why Vivian Kensington treated Elle so badly?
For young women, assimilation generally means carefully scrubbing one’s appearance from all traces of youth, girliness, and that dreaded sexual appeal. Cute, bubbly young women are rarely treated as serious authorities on important matters. Many of the young women in my graduate program frequently express that they feel students won’t respect them unless they make themselves appear older and stricter than they really are
But a woman shouldn’t have to change her entire presentation of self just to be taken seriously. Men don’t have to. I’ve yet to hear any young men say that felt they needed to dress differently to earn students’ respect.
The solution to this form of benevolent misogyny shouldn’t be policing women’s appearances. It should be changing our sexist perceptions of what diverse feminine appearances signify. We need to give women the freedom to articulate their selfhood on their own terms. After all, who gets to decide if a woman looks too “sexy” or “girly” to be a professional? I’ve been dress-coded in a t-shirt before — do I get any say in the matter of whether my body will be used as an excuse to discredit me?
Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
Young women aren’t shape-shifters. We need to acknowledge that the imperative to femininity is something many women are socialized into, even though those same social codes are designed to keep us from succeeding. Forcing women to change how they look just to be taken seriously only exacerbates the sexist stereotypes we have around intelligence and professionalism.
Allowing for a broader visual interpretation of what counts as smart is a better solution than policing and punishing. I think the world would be a better place if we had a few more Elle Woods.
So, until further notice, I’ll be here — dreaming of sexy academics.