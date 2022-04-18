22.4.18 Morales Russian draft.jpg

On April 1, 2022, Moscow authorities announced a cruel joke to their college-age men. 134,500 Russian men will be selected in their spring conscription, forced to fight Putin’s war in Ukraine. This is compared to University of Oregon students and their fortunate lives which shows how innocent livelihoods can be turned upside-down in wartime. The Russian people are not the enemy, the Russian authorities are. (Antonio Morales/Emerald)

 Antonio Morales

Antonio is an editorial cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. He is a third-year student studying History and Anthropology. Antonio's cartoons emphasize the cultural and social significances of current events and its direct impact on the UO community.