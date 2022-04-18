On April 1, 2022, Moscow authorities announced a cruel joke to their college-age men. 134,500 Russian men will be selected in their spring conscription, forced to fight Putin’s war in Ukraine. This is compared to University of Oregon students and their fortunate lives which shows how innocent livelihoods can be turned upside-down in wartime. The Russian people are not the enemy, the Russian authorities are. (Antonio Morales/Emerald)