ProctorCartoon-TiesBetweenGenerations

"We're not so different after all..." (Ian Proctor/Emerald)

 Ian Proctor

Editorial Cartoonist

Ian is an editorial cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. He is a freshman with interests in journalism, political science and animation, as well as paleontology and biology. Ian's comics may appear bizarre, but this is just the way he tends to draw things