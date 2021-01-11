Internships are a key way for students to gain work experience, learn what a potential career has in hold for them and, ultimately, get a foot in the door of their potential dream industry. But some industries offer internships that are unpaid, where students can work part or even full time for no money. Are they worth it?
Stevens: Unpaid internships are necessary
In the modern job market, internships are an almost unavoidable step in most students' career paths. Though some internships offer stipends or even full pay, a majority are unpaid, which can be an obstacle for many students. It may seem unethical for companies to not pay their interns, but in reality most unpaid internships still offer lots of value in the opportunities and experience they provide.
College, even at the highest levels, does not fully prepare students for professional standards. In most professions there are certain practices and expectations that can only be learned by experiencing a real work environment. This ties into career exploration, allowing students to more fully understand what their career could entail, and if that is truly what they want to pursue.
Unpaid internships can also dramatically widen your professional network. Meeting professionals in your field of interest can allow for mentoring and advising from trustworthy sources. Just as you can meet valuable mentors at an unpaid internship, you can also meet peers and superiors you dislike working with who force you to adapt.
The pandemic has changed the way internships work as well. Now that most internships can be completed remotely, it is easier to be an intern whilst working another job or taking classes. It is now possible to get your dream internship from the comfort of your parents’ home.
Of course there are still many paid internship opportunities, but that does not take away from the value of unpaid ones. No matter what, it is important to value your own time and skills and find a company that does as well.
Zurowski: Unpaid internships are unethical
The most competitive fields use unpaid internships as a way to give students a foot in the door into their desired careers. In return, interns often work long hours and complete many time-consuming and vital tasks for little- to- no pay. In most other sectors of society, we don’t expect people to work for free, yet this practice has become the standard when hiring young people into a position.
Because of this standard, young adults often have to choose between furthering their career goals or supporting themselves and their families with a job that brings in reliable income. Many college students rely on scholarships and loans and simply don’t have the ability to take an unpaid job. Students shouldn’t be forced to sacrifice their career ambitions to pay for school, rent, and groceries.
By making internships unpaid, companies are shrinking the applicant pool. Though some students are able to choose internships over a paying job, many cannot. Unpaid internship positions can only be filled by financially well-off students that can sustain not having an income; therefore, the applicant pool will be exponentially less diverse. Companies are missing out on talented students, and talented students are missing out on vital work experience, which is integral for their futures.