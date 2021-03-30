As summer approaches, students must decide between taking a gap year or continuing on into grad school or the workforce. Some see gap years as a way to gain clarity on the future. Extra time allows for work and personal growth that could otherwise be missed. Others see the time off as a disadvantage, an unnecessary break setting them back a year.
Borchardt: Gap years are important for student success
Don’t be fooled, gap years are a good thing. We spend four years living the same basic routine: school five days a week for 6 to 7 hours a day, with only a four month break in between. However, the transition to college will be significantly more difficult. High school counselors rarely suggest gap years, and most parents don’t see that as a feasible option. It’s assumed that that year would be dedicated to slacking off and wasting time sitting on the couch binging Netflix shows, when we’d actually do the exact opposite.
Gap years are extremely beneficial. By taking a gap year, students can give them themselves time to build their confidence and figure out what their passions are. Further, time off allows students to travel, volunteer, save money, gain work experience and even consider if college is the right fit. I think the reason students aren’t encouraged to take gap years — or even feel forced to go to college — is because colleges don’t want students to reconsider going. It’s been ingrained in our minds that the only way to succeed is with a degree, but that isn’t true.
The common narrative tells us if we don’t go to college we won’t be financially stable. However, my experience at college has taken the little financial stability I had. I worked 3 to 4 jobs constantly before COVID-19 just to make ends meet. I’ll have to start paying loans once I graduate. A gap year would give you time to reconsider if college is worth pursuing. If you’re able to find the career of your dreams without a degree, take advantage of that.
Stevens: Don’t delay the inevitable
There are many reasons you might want to take a break after college before entering the workforce or grad school, but the reality is taking a gap year will likely put you at a disadvantage. The mental health benefits of taking a gap year are primary reasons people consider taking a break, but in my experience, being complacent only adds to my stress.
The best time to use the knowledge you’ve gained is soon after graduation — when everything you’ve learned and practiced is still fresh in your mind. Taking a break in between school and work means you will have to adjust to industry practices all over again.
It is also important to understand not everyone has the chance to take a gap year. Grad school can be very expensive and many people enter the workforce right after college to pay off loans. Taking a gap year requires having a place to stay and a source of income, which are primary motivators for getting a degree and job in the first place.
COVID-19 has made it easier in some ways to apply for jobs and engage with potential employers. Because most jobs and applications are entirely digital now and can be done from the comfort of your home, entering the workforce can look extremely similar to a gap year. This convenience means there’s really no reason not to at least look at job or internship listings in the field of your degree, if only to know that you don’t want to work in that industry sooner.