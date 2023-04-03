featured
Pip the Pessimist — Volumes 5 to 9
Green Doyle
Green Doyle (they/he) is a sophomore with a major in humanities. While he used to make political cartoons, he's now creating a new comic series; Pip the Pessimist is about little creatures trying to find their place in a tragic world.
