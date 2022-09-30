JohnsonCartoon-PtP1.jpeg

Pip the Pessimist is a new bi-weekly comic about an anxious little bird and his wise rabbit friend. (Green Johnson/Emerald)

 Green Johnson

Green is a first-year editorial cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. With a major in media studies and minor in art, they love to analyze trends through the lens of drawing. He will take any opportunity to talk about his favorite cartoons, so be warned!