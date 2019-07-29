Palmquist: Flexible jobs for the time-crunched student

Being in college is nothing if not expensive, but sometimes students are not always able to dedicate their time to even a part-time job. With time dedicated to internships, lectures, labs, and the many other responsibilities that come with being in college, it can be hard to set time aside to make some extra money. Summer provides enough free time for students to get seasonal work. However, for students staying in Eugene for summer classes, this is not always a viable option. Thankfully, there are still jobs students can get that are flexible around their schedules and can help them make some extra cash.
For students who enjoy working with children or animals, websites like Care.com and Rover.com connect clients with caregivers in their area. Students can create profiles on both of these websites showing their experience and availability. Clients can reach out to students through their profiles to hire them. Care.com is mostly oriented towards childcare, but also has options for senior and pet care, as well as housekeeping.
For those who prefer pet care, Rover.com is definitely the better choice. It is strictly focused towards connecting pet sitters to clients who need services as little as dog walking to pet boarding. For those who enjoy interacting with animals but do not have the resources to care for a pet of their own, working with Rover.com serves as a great opportunity for students to be exposed to the animals they love.
“Because I am a student, I don’t really have money or time to invest in a dog of my own, and Rover gives me the opportunity to do something I love while helping others out,” said Camille Krohn, a UO senior who has been using Rover.com for two years. “The extra cash is a bonus.”
Not everyone enjoys caregiving, but there are plenty of other alternatives. Another option for students who want to make some extra cash is by playing to their strengths. Talents or hobbies that students enjoy can be utilized in fun and creative ways to earn money. Students interested in photography, for example, have a great opportunity to put their skills to work in the wake of high school senior photo season. Senior photo shoots can be incredibly expensive, and it can be difficult to book a photographer before senior photos need to be submitted in the fall. Students offering cheaper rates for their photography skills might be a relief to those who are seeking a nice senior photo at a reasonable price.
Those interested in arts and crafts can also utilize their skills for a profit. Students who have a passion for creating art, jewelry, pottery, or other craftsmanship can sell their pieces on social media or through online marketplaces and galleries. Instagram, for example, can be used to create digital portfolios of a student’s work and feature pieces they wish to sell. Meanwhile, online galleries like ArtPal provide the chance for students to sell their art on a wider forum without any additional fees. ArtPal in particular features a variety of pieces from glass work to textiles and more. If buyers find art they like, they can purchase it through the website and the money goes straight into the artist’s pocket.
While utilizing creative skills can be a great way for students to make money, it may require more effort than some really wish to put in. For students who want to make money quickly and without a lot of extra effort put in on their part, driving for Uber or Lyft may be the perfect fit. The nice thing about being an Uber or Lyft driver is that the only schedule to adhere to is the driver’s. The driver has the ability to choose when they want to work and who they want to pick up. The only downside is that both services only accept drivers ages 21 and over, which means it is not an option for younger students. However, for students who meet the minimum age requirement, becoming a driver for Uber or Lyft can provide countless opportunities to make some extra cash.
It can be hard enough to simply exist as a college student without having to worry about maintaining financial stability. It is completely understandable that a lot of students do not have the ability to maintain even a part-time job amongst the credits they are taking. Luckily, there are still ways students can make money without having to sacrifice parts of their schedule.