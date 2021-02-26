For most of 2020, dates were few and far between for the UO community. The pandemic required people to quarantine with their families or by themselves. If you didn’t have a significant other, chances were you were going to be a single pringle for some time. Now that we have a better understanding of how COVID-19 spreads and, therefore, how to prevent it, I think it’s okay to get back on the dating horse (but with some precautions).
If you are someone seeking some more action in your dating life, using a dating app is a great, coronavirus-safe way to do it. Using apps like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge allows single students to connect and get to know each other without the risk of spreading COVID-19. If you have never used a dating app and are nervous to try it, you are in good company. According to the data company Apptopia, the top 20 dating apps gained 1.5 million daily users in 2020. So if you have never tried one but always wanted to, now is the time.
Virtual dates are also a fun and safe option for those who want to get to know someone better in a safe way. Dinners over Facetime, Netflix watch parties, Zoom game nights and plain old talking over the phone are some of the many ways to date virtually and remain safe.
Although keeping dating virtual is the safest option, some people might opt to meet in person. Though this is not ideal, there are precautions to take to help ensure the safety of both you and your partner. According to the Centers for Disease Control, outdoor spaces are less risky and make it harder for COVID-19 to be transmitted because of the ventilation. If you choose to meet a special friend in person, a socially distanced, masked and outdoor date would be best. Eugene has an array of green spaces, perfect to picnic or just spend time in.
Though it’s not advisable to meet with someone apart from your household, many choose to and choose to do it indoors. If you and your boo thang are meeting in person it is very important to receive a negative COVID-19 test before. This aids in reducing the spread and keeping the Eugene community safe.
If you choose to be sexually active, it’s a good idea to practice COVID-19 safety in the bedroom. Some strategies include washing your hands, using condoms and dental dams, and selective kissing. Yale Health published an article on ways to have safer sex during the pandemic.
Though dating during your college years offers a lot of opportunities for fun, it’s important to note that you have everything you need for peace and happiness within yourself. College, more than anything, is about getting to know yourself.