Despite its controversial past and its removal in 2017, anonymous social media platform Yik Yak returned to the app store in August 2021. It has most notoriously gained traction on school campuses, where it wreaked absolute havoc before its removal. The app had failed due to an inability to monitor its anonymous cyberbullying, hate speech and threats of violence. Since its return, the app has become a hub for topical discussions, jokes and slander by anonymously connecting users in a 5 mile radius.
As someone who believed there was enough negativity in the world, I decided not to download it upon its re-release. But, in a moment of weakness, I eventually gave in. And, despite the hours I have wasted since downloading, I have little regrets. This app may not exactly be comedic gold, but it’s at least bronze.
The app has two post viewing options: “New” and “Hot.” Posts on the “New” page can be as recent as seconds, but at most times, there will be Yaks posted in the last 10 minutes. The “Hot” page is ordered by popularity, showing the most upvoted Yaks in the past 24 hours. As I write this, the most upvoted Yak reads “upvote if you’re boosted.” It has 204 upvotes, and two weeks ago a similar post garnered 458 upvotes. It read “upvote if you don’t have covid,” which I guess speaks well of Eugene’s coronavirus consciousness.
The app has amassed hundreds of users in Eugene and is in the top charts on Apple’s App Store free social networking list. College newspapers across the country are taking stands on the app as its popularity rises and it pervades conversations across campuses; Yik Yak's spotlight burns a bit brighter every day.
As Yik Yak’s power grows, though, so do its unaccounted responsibilities. While the app’s new owners have issued an extensive list of emoji-ridden guidelines and have committed to banning those who violate these terms, they rarely seem to take them seriously. Instead, the app relies on its mostly community-monitored functionality, which automatically removes posts after receiving five downvotes. Further guidelines for prohibited Yaks can be easily worked around through coded language, and Yik Yak’s removal process and reliance on users does little to monitor the site’s content. In fact, as being “outvoted by the herd” is one of my specialties, I would argue downvoting Yaks is a form of bullying in itself — like, okay, I guess I’m not relatable? Ouch.
Unfortunately, there is a more socially isolating feat than having a Yak removed without committing any form of threats, hate speech or bullying: becoming a Yik Yak target. In the past, the app’s comments have raised defamation lawsuits and has, by extension, landed universities in legal hot water for failure to take action against the site’s culture of harassment. Past and present, the app fails to prevent users from naming peers — often leading to bullying, harassment and the spread of misinformation.
Spreading misinformation is likely the app’s most relevant functionality. Above all else, the application works as an available, if unreliable, source of information on developing, local events. On Jan. 28, before UO had sent out a message about a fire in Barnhart hall, users had already spammed the app with posts like “watch the firefighters not show up to barnhart cuz it’s too far” and “barnhart entering its hamilton era.” Many users asked for details on the fire, and many others answered. From here, I can only assume word spread like a dorm fire and, in this instance as well as others, many felt satisfied with the anonymous information they read online.
People like gossip, and they like rumors too. Yik Yak keeps users at least feeling in the know. As unfortunate as it is, information being true is sometimes less important than the information itself.
For now, I admit I kind of like Yik Yak anyway. I think, in a way, it fosters a sense of community and unites users in shared feelings and opinions. However, I am wary of its troubled past and its reliance on user morality. While the app’s resurrection has already lasted almost six months without becoming entirely toxic, it may just be a matter of time before its loose monitoring lets damaging posts slip again.
They say if you love something set it free, and if it comes back it’s meant to be. For what it’s worth, maybe we should give Yik Yak a second chance. Sure, maybe history will prove once again that online anonymity only emboldens the worst of human nature, but what if we can prove history wrong and learn to hold ourselves accountable for what we share online? Yik Yak is back, but ultimately it’s up to its users to determine how long this reunion lasts.