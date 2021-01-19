In the closing days of his shameful presidency, the oppressive shadow of Donald Trump will soon be dispelled by what is left of the American democracy. Throughout the past four years, sports activism has reached never-before-seen heights.
Sparked by influential athletic-activists like Colin Kaepernick motivated by systemic obstacles, engagement from the four major U.S. sports has substantially evolved in recent years. By doing so, athletes have proved that they are not only role models for their athletic abilities but are genuine agents of social evolution. Without the so-called leader of the free world restricting, or disrespecting, the American right to peacefully protest, activism in sports will continue to thrive unhindered.
From the WNBA influencing the outcome of the Georgia Senate races, to the NBA’s protest of playoff games in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the sports world is advocating for social justice in a manner not seen in decades. Legends such as Muhammad Ali and Jim Brown showed Americans what it means to be more than an athlete, and their influence has more than carried over into the 21st century. Their presence was felt throughout American sporting arenas, where many professional and collegiate teams reopened their doors as polling stations to fight voter suppression and make voices heard.
Trump is notorious for his connection to racist ideologies and his refusal to counteract — or even acknowledge — systemic racism in America. His first presidential quarrel with athletic-activism came in 2016 when Colin Kaepernick began peacefully protesting during the pregame national anthem. Kaepernick clearly explained his reasoning, which Trump and company completely ignored. Kaepernick was subsequently bashed to the point where the Trump-sympathetic NFL blacklisted Kaepernick and sent a message to the rest of the league.
Since then, Trump has continued his hobby of bashing athletes, with his ideologies sparking Laura Ingraham’s notorious “shut up and dribble” clip directed toward LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Trump’s public disdain for peaceful protests that do not conform with his unhinged beliefs has continued to generate headlines. As a result, athletes refusing to attend championship celebrations at the White House is now common practice. What used to be considered an honor became an opportunity to reject Trump and his policies.
With Trump out of office, headlines surrounding social justice movements in the sporting community will likely dwindle, but the voices of athletes and staff members alike will continue to be broadcasted uninterrupted. Not only will sporting leagues be able to exercise their First Amendment rights, but they will inspire the next generation of athletes to do the same. By continuing to engage in peaceful forms of nationally televised protesting, a novel standard will be set for what it truly means to be a role model.