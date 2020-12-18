Time and time again UO has proven that it sees their students only as a revenue stream. Every email that UO President Michael Schill writes overflows with hypocrisy. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected hundreds of thousands of people globally — UO students included. Schill’s messages of hope and concern contradict the university’s action mainly, the initiative of move-out fees. During a time of uncertainty and dread, students shouldn’t have to worry if they can afford to go home.
I understand the want to regain any part of normalcy for first-year students. Living in the dorms was an element of my college experience that I will never forget, but we have to look at our continuously changing environment. Since June 1, 2020there have been 581 off-campus students, 81 on-campus students and 15 employees that have tested positive. UO can’t advertise normalcy to incoming freshmen. Masks, frequent COVID-19 testing, isolation dorms and the high chance of contracting a potentially fatal disease doesn’t scream “normalcy.”
The harsh consequences that have come with the pandemic left students with a whole new set of stressors. Some have lost their jobs or internships; others have to push their graduation date later, meaning a rise in their tuition. On top of all that, some have dealt with the virus affecting their health or the health of their families. With the majority of classes online, there’s little reason to stay on campus. Dorms have become a physical risk, so why stay in an environment where COVID-19 cases are rising? Oh right, the $9 students have to pay for each remaining day of their housing contract.
And while living on-campus wasn’t a requirement this year, UO still heavily encouraged first-year, transfer and returning students to experience campus life by living in a dorm. The university still advertises residence halls as a place where students can “meet friends, connect with faculty, and live in a place where you are supported.” But how can any of this really be achieved if students are confined in their dorms in order to lessen their chances of getting COVID-19?
Yes, physical distancing regulations did eliminate triple rooms and pushed UO to follow the guidance of health authorities and the state. But even with their glistening picture of safety, several complaints and concerns about COVID-19 conditions have been made public. So much so that an Instagram page, @covid.campus, was made so students could freely voice their concerns about the safety of both students and faculty. The page is full of distressed individuals who feel like their health is being put after their monetary contributions.
UO can’t claim that their move-out fees are necessary for the university to implement. Oregon State University has waived all move-out fees, allowing students to cancel their housing contracts without paying a cent. UO will continue to dodge accountability while sending out emails claiming that students’ well-being is one of their highest priorities. Students will continue to suffer financially until their debt becomes bigger than their future goals. So, I’m asking on behalf of all struggling UO students: what do we need to do for Schill to comprehend that students’ health is at stake for UO’s economic benefit? Students are human beings, not living, breathing bank accounts.