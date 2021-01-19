Homemade signs reading “Defund big tech and bias media,” and “Stop China, stop socialism!” are taped to the wall outside of the federal courthouse. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)