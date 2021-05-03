Between March 16 and April 18, the U.S. saw at least 45 mass shootings with at least four victims each, according to CNN. In the first half of April, the press covered the trial of George Floyd’s murderer, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — and supporters of racial justice were able to celebrate when the jury announced three guilty verdicts.
Celebrate, that is, until minutes after the verdict was announced, when news spread around the nation about Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl shot and killed by police in Columbus, Ohio, that same day. All of that, and the COVID-19 updates never stop. So, let’s be real, the news can be a depressing hellhole; you deserve to take a break from it.
News causes a range of emotional responses. Anger, grief, guilt, sorrow and, yes, even happiness. The constant barrage of negative emotions is bound to exhaust anyone. The feelings violent stories evoke can linger while we try to do our everyday tasks. Images and videos can be replayed when we close our eyes. Sometimes I’m so caught up in the news, I find myself neglecting my personal relationships. With all the doom and gloom out there, it’s worth intentionally taking time to spend energy on people and activities that make you smile. By doing so, you’ll remember that not every day is doomsday.
There are several ways to take breaks without becoming complacent about the news. A Psychology Today article expands on different methods including information breaks, which is just tuning news out for a short period of time (like for family dinner or a movie) and choosing how you want to receive news. I love reading Eugene Weekly; it’s local, informative and usually not as depressing as CNN. Sometimes I’ll read only Eugene Weekly for a day or two before heading back to mainstream media.
If news outlets like CNN or MSNBC are too draining, try watching shows like “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” or “Real Time with Bill Maher.” Shows like these acknowledge the viewers emotions while still reporting on what happened — and it doesn’t hurt that the sprinkles of humor will allow you to take a breath before carrying on.
But taking a break should not be permanent. Trusted, unbiased news outlets are here for a reason, and that’s to educate us on what’s happening in our country. We deserve to know that as much as we deserve a break. Unfortunately, there isn’t a la la land where we can escape reality for the rest of our lives. Whether we want it or not, gun violence, police brutality, hate crimes, domestic violence and so much more are all part of living in America. It becomes a choice to decide to never watch the news again, and willful ignorance is not a solution.
The news lets you know whose name needs to be shouted in grief or anger. The news informs us of the changes, even the small ones, that move us toward a brighter future. The news is an essential part of our society, and we have to treat it as such.
But when George Floyd was murdered, I watched the video at least five times. It affected my social and academic life. My sleep schedule. My emotional state. I learned that sometimes putting ourselves first in order to function isn’t selfish and doesn’t make you a bad person.
For the past eight months, my life has been consumed by news and media outlets. I go to work where CNN plays throughout the day. I come home and turn the TV on, which is still on MSNBC from the night before. I end my nights by checking Twitter. I work at a newspaper. I’ve grieved for and with strangers. I’ve seen more than enough murders through the lens of a body cam to last a lifetime. I am tired, and I know you are too. So, tonight, I invite you to turn off all news outlets, pour yourself a glass of anything that makes you happy and watch your favorite movie or TV show. If this past year taught us anything, it’s that we deserve a mental break from breaking news every now and then.