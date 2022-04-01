The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a wholly unjust action and will certainly be the impetus of decades of bloodshed and humanitarian crises. But whatever outrage we as American citizens feel does not justify our involvement in the conflict. We as students should continue our historical legacy of anti-war activism while advocating for a peaceful solution to conflict especially as those around us promote escalation.

Students have always been the class adamantly against war — from protesting the Vietnam to Iraq wars — the loudest anti-war activism comes from college campuses. Further, we as students in 2022 find ourselves uniquely positioned to recognize the depravity of war as our generation grew up in an empire at war.

Like many others of my generation, I was an infant for the 2001 United States’ invasion of Afghanistan and a toddler for the 2003 invasion of Iraq, insensible conflicts that lead to hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths. Wars that only now we can say we have outlived with the Biden administration’s 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

We are not immune to propaganda and warmongering, as these wars were widely supported with over 70% approval for using military force in Iraq, and now over a decade later 48% believe the decision was wrong. We cannot let ourselves fall into the same trap as our parents; becoming complicit in a brutal war that solves nothing and causes more bloodshed. A complicity manufactured by the media establishment, which today bays for U.S. intervention to send weapons, establish no-fly zones and levy economic sanctions.

There is no doubt that this invasion leaves an international quandary in the air — a precedent that should not be left unchecked — but the U.S. and NATO are not agents that can enforce those ideals, as their inclusion will only create more unjust bloodshed.

Specifically, who are we as the U.S. to wag our finger at the invasion of a sovereign state?

We’ve invaded atleast 10 countries, tried to initiate regime change in 81 nations and on average drop 46 bombs a day. We as people can condemn the actions of foreign nations but must recognize our country’s involvement would only make things worse. Understand that acknowledging the historical context of American crimes does not validate Russian ones. However, simply believing this time will be different for no discernable reason or change in our institutions is blind to reality.

Actions like sanctions and no fly zones will not bring peace, at best they’ll result in more civilian deaths and at worst make nuclear annihilation more plausible. Russian citizens would be far more harmed by economic sanctions than any oligarch. If you want proof, look at Afghanistan, not only did U.S. intervention devastate the country for 20 years, but our sanctions continue to starve Afghan citizens, as the U.N. warns the coming famine could result in the deaths of a million children.

The concept of a no-fly zone has also been promoted in the mass media but is nothing more than a pseudonym for war pushed by corporate interests. Such a policy would involve U.S. forces shooting down Russian aircraft and occupying Ukraine airspace, actions that would certainly be a declaration of war.

I do not pretend to have a magic solution to this conflict because the truth is there is no correct solution, only a spectrum of bad and worse. As such, any escalation that risks nuclear war should be avoided at all costs. Because of this we must be literate to the same tactics used to make those before us complicit in disastrous wars.

The sadness and hopelessness you feel is valid and a byproduct of the human efficacy contrasted with the imperial realities of the current system. Your ethics and morals are not compatible with our institutions because they never could be, so do not force your values on structures that can never uphold them just because there is no “better option.” The current reality is grim, yes, but there is always another way. There has to be when the alternative is nuclear war.

With our current institutions the best we can do is offer absolute democratic condemnation, medical aid, asylum for refugees and forums for diplomatic talks. We must continue the anti-war legacy of student activism; advocating for peaceful resolution and helping those in need without creating more harm.

A student’s place is on the front lines, the flag bearers of peaceful resolution, marching aware of history’s pitfalls.