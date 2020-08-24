In the most turbulent time in the history of Oregon sports, the Pac-12 has officially postponed all athletics until the end of the calendar year. Additionally, the conference noted the possibility of a return to play of impacted fall sports in January 2021. In the days leading up to the announcement, a group of Pac-12 football players released a list of demands the conference must resolve prior to their collective participation in conference athletic activities. Chief among these demands were enhanced COVID-19 protections for student athletes. These individuals are risking their health and safety for a conference and universities that do not provide them with adequate compensation for their substantial contributions, resulting in financial profits for all parties, excluding those who actually suit up on Saturdays.
Fortunately, University of Oregon President Michael Schill, the chair of the Pac-12 CEO Group, and other board members allowed science to produce this necessary decision. The Pac-12, in shocking fashion, cited the global pandemic as the cause of this aforementioned postponement of play.
I wholeheartedly support the conference’s decision to postpone, and potentially cancel, the season. The potential risks significantly outweigh the rewards. I have previously advocated for the Pac-12 to take these actions and am glad that the conference, at the very least, will not force its unsalaried to participate in a contact sport while a deadly virus circulates the globe.
The conference has not commented on whether the Pac-12 unity group’s demands had any impact on the conference’s decision. Regardless, it is encouraging that, in this particular instance, those in power decided to protect the players, even if maintaining the conference’s image is the primary goal.
The possible tension between players and the conference as an entity may be placed on hold while we wait for sports to start up again, but many of the issues the players raised are still incredibly pertinent. I fully support the needs of UO student athletes, and student athletes in general, and expect the movement to continue in the coming months.
There is no longer the distraction of a season or competition to overshadow the long-standing problematic nature of amateur athletics in this country. I hope this crucial hiatus continues to push the positive agenda of student athletes and rewards the groups that give their institutions the most in terms of effort, sacrifice, financial profit and entertainment.