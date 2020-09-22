In an unsurprising turn of events, postponing the Pac-12 football season has led notable University of Oregon athletes to opt out of playing this year. Gridiron stars like Penei Sewell, Thomas Graham Jr. and Deommodore Lenoir have chosen to forgo their amateur eligibility and have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
A return to Pac-12 conference play is not currently guaranteed, and at best its future is riddled with imposing obstacles. In the midst of this uncertainty, draft-eligible players with a chance of a professional career have several factors to consider when deciding whether to continue at the collegiate level or go pro.
If a player, like Penei Sewell, is likely to be a high selection in the upcoming draft, risking a career-altering injury and future income for an abnormal season is likely less than favorable. The choice is also completely understandable for veteran players such as Graham Jr. and Lenoir, as the pair has 66 consecutive starts between them.
As a passionate Oregon football fan, it truly saddens me to see these UO icons leave the nest, but I would likely make the same decision in their position. Granted, I never quite had a chance to make a D-1 roster, but it should be easy for observers to understand the reasoning behind their decisions. Playing a contact sport during a global pandemic alone is a deterrent. Risking one’s career prospects without financial compensation on top of that is not particularly appealing, especially if the player is a veteran that may not have anything more to prove to scouts and fans at the collegiate level.
The longer the Pac-12 delays setting a start date for the 2020-21 season, the more players throughout the league will opt-out of the season. Nonetheless, the conference should not attempt to kick off the season until the proper protocols are in place. Draft eligible players have been given an opportunity to choose their path, and no one should be shamed for choosing to prioritize a potential professional career.
On a different note, the lack of returning veteran players on Pac-12 rosters provides underclassmen players with an opportunity for playing time that they may not have otherwise received with upperclassmen ahead on the depth chart. If all Pac-12 players chose to stay and take advantage of their delayed year of eligibility, talented young players on the roster would likely transfer for the opportunity to play at another university, leaving major holes in Pac-12 programs in years to come.
It is challenging to ascertain the ripple effect of a postponed season. But it is not challenging to support all current and former Ducks and their choices. It is important to look for benefits within a horrible situation, but it is a horrible situation that could be made worse by risking lives. Opt-outs are an unfortunate part of this necessary postponement, but it is the price the Pac-12 must pay to protect its community members.