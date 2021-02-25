Just like last year, June 2021 will bring about another cohort of student in-person graduations canceled by COVID-19. This decision is unacceptable because UO has more than enough resources and facilities to accommodate a major-based graduation.
Autzen Stadium is the first facility that comes to mind, which can seat 54,000 people at max capacity. There are around 21,800 total students enrolled at UO, so if a graduating class of 7,500 were split up by major in Autzen it could be very socially distanced even with room for their families.
This is just one possible solution to in-person graduation, and with the help of UO’s testing abilities and stadiums like Matthew Knight and Hayward, it seems ridiculous for everything to be digital.
It is also clear that UO is not afraid to host large events, as in June, UO will be hosting the US Olympic Track and Field Trials at the newly constructed Hayward field.
Last year, in a move of incredible tact and genius, UO invited students graduating in the class of 2020 to come to 2021 commencement since theirs was ruined by the start of COVID-19. Instead of thinking ahead by looking for a way for both classes to have an in-person graduation, they promised a future by lumping us all together just to end up cancelling the whole thing.
In the announcement of this decision UO even states it “will be the largest graduation ceremony ever at the UO.” This quote in combination with the ceremonies subsequent cancellation shows how little care is put into ensuring that students experience in-person commencement.
UO’s statement on commencement brings up the ongoing health risk of COVID-19 and says that this decision was made so early “to provide graduates and their families with an outstanding commencement experience.” which comes off as comical in light of the decision.
In the first three weeks of February, UO administered over 9,000 tests. Based on these numbers, it should be possible to test students grouped by major for graduation.
Perhaps I’m ignorant to the organizational burden and conflicting schedules that would have to be juggled, but as a student it feels like UO is simply failing to prioritize their graduating seniors.
Utah State, a school with a similar undergraduate class is hosting in-person graduation by limiting the size and having everyone wear masks. So maybe UO doesn’t want any kind of event to take place on campus until the pandemic has subsided, right? The Olympic Trials prove that wrong.
If you needed evidence that money is the only thing UO cares about, this is it.
Graduation is a part of college I’m not willing to forgo. I can’t speak for everyone in the class of 2020 and 2021, but after four years of tuition and hard work, I was expecting at least a little recognition.