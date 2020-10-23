When Oregon football returns to competition on Nov. 7, the only fans in the stands will be those made of cardboard. Similarly, the University of Oregon has announced its plan for the upcoming winter term that will once again primarily feature remote learning.
As a senior, I am devastated to be unable to attend football, and likely basketball, games in-person. Live sports have had an overwhelmingly positive impact on my college experience. Never before did I even remotely consider the possibility of missing out on live sporting events. However, it is imperative that UO does not allow spectators to attend live sporting events without some form of a return to in-person courses. Although sports are, obviously, highly-profitable ventures for UO and all Pac-12 universities, the health and safety of communities throughout the West Coast must be prioritized over revenue.
According to the latest announcement from the Pac-12, no fans will be allowed to attend live sporting events until Jan. 1, when the topic will be revisited.
The Pac-12 may permit family members of players to attend games, depending on the input of local health officials. Due to the significant sacrifices made by the families of student-athletes, this is certainly the most deserving group of people to receive this permission.
Throughout the country, universities and professional teams alike have permitted fans to attend live games. This idea is fundamentally ill-advised, as providing a large stadium for people to stand and socialize in creates a breeding ground for the virus. Of course, institutions need to make money and want to create an enjoyable experience for their bases. But doing so at the cost of further prolonging the virus helps no one and hurts everyone.
Allowing spectators to attend sporting events invites the likelihood of increased socialization, inside and outside of the stadium. Permitting fans to spectate games encourages pre games, tailgating, increased attendance at bars and restaurants and after parties. It is utterly irresponsible to allow tens of thousands of fans to congregate in a stadium. This results in unsafe behavior in the stands, poor enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols and the endangerment of entire communities.
Recently, University of Florida football coach Dan Mullen called for his university to ‘pack The Swamp’ by allowing 90,000 fans to attend their game against LSU. Just days after this interview, the Florida football team saw five positive cases and up to 19 suspected cases within the program. Instead of packing ‘The Swamp’ Florida versus LSU has now been postponed. It is almost as if calling for close to six-digits worth of spectators in one of the most affected states in the country was not smart.
UO and the Pac-12 must avoid the mistakes of other institutions and conferences throughout the country by continuing to disallow fans to attend games. Until UO deems it safe enough for students to sit together in a lecture hall, increased socialization invited by attending sporting events is not a viable option.