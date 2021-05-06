Ryan Heese and Ethan Drake walk in front of Johnson Hall on 13th Ave.The University of Oregon’s campus operations are following protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The first week of winter term was offered remotely. The following week classes will resume primarily remote and online instruction, with some in-person labs, studio experiences, and other small classes. Students, staff and faculty are encouraged to stay home unless they require service on campus. (Kevin Wang/ Daily Emerald)