As someone who has been vaccinated, I am here to tell you that it’s not as scary as you think. I was eligible for vaccination because I’m a lifeguard at the Student Rec Center, which means I’m considered a first responder. I was conflicted about getting the vaccine at first. Not because I was against the vaccine, but because I felt like I was taking the place of someone who might need it more. The guilt weighed on me, especially because it was optional for lifeguards to receive the vaccine. However, I realized it’s important because my job is to keep people safe. With that in mind, I made an appointment and got vaccinated Feb. 2.
My vaccine experience — like that of most people I know — was fairly positive and had no major complications. Only a few folks I know have had negative reactions, and no reactions were as serious as a case of the disease the vaccine prevents.
Lane County Public Health currently administers the Moderna vaccine, which is 94.1% effective at protecting against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common side effects are fatigue, headaches, chills and a very sore arm. Reading this eased my anxiety around the vaccine and how my body would react to it. Also, the LCPH staff were very informative and helped guide me through the process by answering any questions I had.
Related: "UO and Lane County work to roll out vaccines"
I admit I was extremely nervous before my vaccination appointment, but the nurse made me feel calm and safe from the outset. I went through the paperwork, read about possible side effects and confirmed my willingness and eligibility to receive the vaccine. The nurse walked me through the side effects again prior to getting my vaccine and answered my questions. She also asked me to confirm once more that I wanted the vaccine.
The actual injection wasn’t painful whatsoever. After I received it, the nurse instructed me to sit for 30 minutes just in case I had an allergic reaction. Most people only have to wait for 15 minutes, but people with certain medical allergies, like me, are more prone to side effects and have to wait a little longer. Before I left, the health care workers asked me to call if any major side effects occurred.
About nine days after the vaccine, I had a slight allergic reaction called “COVID arm,” or delayed cutaneous hypersensitivity. COVID arm is rare, but if it were to occur after your vaccine there is nothing to worry about. It shows up about five to nine days after your vaccination where it was administered. Doctors emphasize that it’s harmless and shouldn’t discourage you from receiving the vaccine.
I hope that by sharing my experience I will encourage others to get the vaccine if they’re eligible. COVID-19 has taken so much from our lives, and I am willing to risk the side effects of the vaccine to prevent the disease from continuing to spread. Take the vaccine if it’s available to you. Always wash your hands. The mask goes over your nose.
Fast Facts:
As of Feb. 12, more than 3% of Lane County has been vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine has an effectiveness rate of over 94%, and the second dose needs to be administered 21 days later.
The Moderna vaccine has a 94.1% effectiveness rate, and the second dose needs to be administered 28 days later.
After receiving the first dose, you will receive reminders that will give you information on how to register for your next appointment.
Make sure to preregister for your vaccine if you’re currently not eligible.
*Information from the CDC and LCPH