When it comes to finding a quick meal within walking distance of UO’s campus, there aren’t many choices. Let’s face it: Eugene is known more for its natural beauty and greenery and less for its downtown. With the campus’s closest restaurant strip being East 13th Avenue, I want to explain how to make the most of this underrated street with some of my favorite places to grab a bite.
Espresso Roma is the cafe for early risers and caffeine addicts. Just a few doors down from the Duck Store is Roma — my favorite cafe. With a full display of mouth-watering baked goods, there’s sure to be something for everyone in this coffee shop. However, the menu isn’t what makes Roma so amazing: it’s the cafe’s nature-filled backyard patio. I love to start my mornings by getting my favorite Roma panini, a caffeinated beverage and finding a seat on the patio to enjoy my breakfast with whatever book I’m reading. The environment gives a relaxing and productive start to the day, and I usually run into people I know since it’s right off campus!
One of the most popular restaurants with the most delicious menu is Caspian Mediterranean Cafe. This was the first restaurant I went to in Eugene and has since become one of my favorites. It offers a flavorful American Mediterranean menu that covers breakfast, lunch and dinner. No matter what’s ordered, the staff are sure to pack the plate and gave me my money’s worth. And, with Caspian doing dine-ins until midnight and takeout until 2 a.m., they’re great for those late-night meals. It’s also a place to grab a quick bit between classes –– and an even better place to meet friends for dinner. Whether grabbing a bite for breakfast, lunch or dinner, I always enjoy the delicious meals from Caspian’s.
A quick walk down East 13th Avenue is Insomnia Cookies: perfect for night owls with a sweet tooth. With an ever-changing cookie menu, there is sure to be a cookie for every craving. I highly recommend turning a cookie into a Cookie’wich — two cookies and an ice cream center, creating the sandwich of all sandwiches. Beyond being delicious, Insomnia lives up to its name by being open until 1 a.m. While there, grab a Double Chocolate Mint or a Cereal N Milk cookie and thank me later!
There are so many unique places near campus to grab a bite, but only a few are as flavorful and consistent as these three. For all you freshmen experiencing Eugene for your first time, I encourage you to explore East 13th Avenue and see why these eateries are as loved as they are. For all the returning students, I hope by sharing my appreciation for these places, a new light can be shed on new ways to value these UO hotspots!