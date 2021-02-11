Systemic change occurs when a vision is acted upon. For educational systems, the vision of inclusivity and acknowledgement of all students’ backgrounds is important to uphold. The University of Oregon’s Division of Equity and Inclusion works hard to honor this vision and ensure UO becomes a “fully-inclusive and resilient campus.” UO’s African American Workshop and Lecture Series, a DEI program, is a great way for students to fight back against exclusion on campus.
UO’s African American Workshop and Lecture Series brings national experts to the UO community. The series is meant to shed light on promising practices and more effective environments and policies that the campus can adopt.
These lectures are accessible and free to attend. You can search UO’s African American Workshop and Lecture Series to find upcoming lectures and register under the lecture you want to attend. You’ll need to register at least 24 hours before the event. The lectures are exclusively over video to follow social distancing guidelines.
This series allows guest speakers to both direct their lectures to the UO community and work directly with smaller groups on campus. Some of these groups include advisors, deans, faculty and student leaders. The hope is that, as awareness increases, change will be felt from within. New skills, practices and perspectives will be addressed and then put to practice in order to benefit students.
The importance behind these lectures is simple: free, accessible knowledge. The speakers lined up through February and March are planning to talk about a wide range of topics. Lia Epperson, speaking February 12, will focus her talk around “race, democracy and educational inequality.” Freeman A. Hrabowski III will expand on “shared leadership, culture change and academic success,” with his focus on minority participation.
These lectures will bring to light realities that otherwise may continue to go unnoticed. And while it’s important that faculty listen and act to honor these perspectives, it’s equally important for students to do the same. Inclusivity among students will allow for more individuals to feel accepted and succeed in their environment. Different viewpoints and realities coming to light will help strengthen our community and alleviate prejudices towards marginalized groups.
I attended Kimberly Johnson’s lecture on February 9. My experience was nothing short of amazing. Johnson focused on her work as a Black social activist and the impact that her best-selling novel, “This Is My America,” has had on her and her audience. She wrapped up her lecture with a dominant message: racism isn’t just about police brutality or incarceration. “It’s our entire ability to address white supremacy that is deep within our culture and deep within people,” she said.
Summer 2020 continued to reveal racial inequalities that prevail throughout our country. As the media frenzy surrounding the Black Lives Matter demonstrations dies down, it’s up to us to continue to fight for the recognition and reform of deep-rooted racism. It’s up to us to continue to be aware of the reality that marginalized groups live with. It’s up to us to stay educated, and attending these lectures is a great first step.