HBO’s award-winning series “Euphoria” has now debuted the first three episodes of its much anticipated second season. The show follows Rue, played by Zendaya, a high school student attempting to recover from addiction and coming to terms with the effects her drug use has on those around her.
As expected, the new season of the show is equally provocative as the first, depicting addiction, sex and mental health with the same rawness that continues to simultaneously shock and enthrall viewers. And, much like the first season, “Euphoria”faces criticism on the grounds that the main characters' plots are often unrealistic for high schoolers. With that, critics also claim the show romanticizes drug use.
However, this interpretation of the series is an inaccurate generalization; it misses the intended message and ignores the harsh reality of teens’ lives today.
Yes, “Euphoria” does contain countless graphic scenes of Zendaya artfully snorting a myriad of substances, alongside colorful cinematography and glittery makeup and outfits that depict the euphoric state of a psychedelic trip. But it does more. The show brings the viewer back down to Earth by showing the depressive depths of withdrawal and the addiction-induced trauma users’ loved ones experience.
Having attended a large, inner-city public school while growing up in Oakland, California, I see my former classmates’ lives mirrored in “Euphoria”’s teen characters’ struggles. Many of my classmates grappled with addiction, and overdoses due to substance abuse and fentanyl-laced drugs weren’t uncommon.
This was the reality for not only me but also so many other teens in America, and “Euphoria” provides a necessary depiction. “Euphoria” doesn’t hide from the fact that drug use and addiction have two sides, it shows the potential draws in the glamor of a high as well as the serious consequences. Critics of the show ignore the audience’s ability to watch critically. While it is argued that the graphic depiction of drug use in “Euphoria” is harmful, the risks of using are still displayed and made obvious to viewers. From seeing the effects of drugs on Rue’s family, friends and herself one is able to draw the negative conclusion.
This isn’t to say “Euphoria” is for everyone. Fans often state “‘Euphoria’ is a show about kids, but it isn’t a show for kids.” And, while I don’t believe the show romanticizes drug addiction, younger viewers could easily misunderstand the show’s message by getting distracted with the glittery visual appeal and rebellious teen nature of the characters. This holds especially true, as the visual aesthetic of the show went viral with people throwing “Euphoria”-themed parties and dressing up in the show’s trendy outfits and signature glitzy makeup.
However, the aestheticization of the show doesn’t trump the important message around drug use and addiction. And, for the mature viewer, the message and importance of “Euphoria” should not be lost. Not only does it accurately portray the rollercoaster of drug use, but its large, mainstream platform helps destigmatize the shame around addiction. As the shows millions of viewers closely watch a portrayal of the life and emotions of a drug addict, they become humanized and understood.
Many scenes in the series, though graphic, show the true hardships that come with drug use. In season one’s “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,” Rue struggles just to get out of bed and pee because she's depressed from withdrawal, resulting in a kidney infection. The rawness of moments like this in “Euphoria” is what’s most important. It’s an honest portrayal of the lives of people who struggle with addiction and mental illness.
By showing these figures on television, the show brings light to the people and stories that are so often shamed and hidden in our society. Having seen addiction and its effects firsthand, I believe that “Euphoria’s” second season will continue to provide a much needed insight into an unfortunate reality. And, while criticism will always continue, viewers are capable of the critical thought that allows the original message of the show to continue to hold importance.