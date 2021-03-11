When I came to college, I was set on majoring in political science because I was under the impression that I would learn critical race theory and about the institutional racism at work in the U.S. My goals in life are to become a liberator who works within race-class subjugated communities in hopes of undoing some of the institutional and structural racism that exists within them. I want to work within prisons and provide folks with the educational resources they don’t always have access to; I want to empower them. The work I strive to do is important, especially in a country that’s always been rooted in white supremacy.
I believed that the political science department would give me the resources I needed to work with folks of color in prisons and race-class subjugated communities. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. To my surprise, I was learning about the “achievements” and “success” of former White and slave-owning presidents rather than learning how to undo the systemic racism they created.
I was disappointed with the lack of education on critical race theory and decided to take matters into my own hands. I read books by critical race theorists and activists on my own and thought that it was going to stay that way for the rest of my college career. However, before the end of my first year, I met with an advisor who told me I should double major. I agreed, but I had no clue what my second major should be. She asked me what my hobbies were, and I told her I was reading books about racism and critical race theory. So, she suggested that I take some indigenous, race and ethnic studies classes. Her advice changed my entire life.
Now I’m passing her advice along to you: If you are interested in working against racism, major in IRES instead of political science. Many incoming college students aren’t aware of the IRES major, since it was only departmentalized in 2018. However, it’s a growing major, and it’s important that current and incoming students are aware of the resources and academic benefits the department offers.
It’s been shown that students who take ethnic studies courses improved their overall academic performance. Data from San Francisco State University’s Division of Institutional Analytics found that ethnic studies majors graduate at a rate about 20% higher than non-ethnic studies majors, and students who took at least one ethnic studies course graduated at a higher rate.
Now, this isn’t to say that there aren’t some amazing political science courses on racism and critical race theory, but those classes are few and far between compared to the various courses offered through the IRES department. IRES offers courses about environmental racism, policing and race, women of color, race and hip-hop and so many others taught by extraordinary professors.
The IRES department at UO taught me about aspects of American history often left out of most people’s educations. The department educates students about the history of folks of color that this country often tries very hard to erase. The curriculum is filled with works from profound activists, artists and academics that should be talked about more in political science courses. Political science could be a great major, but it offers more courses about the “great achievements” of White, racist presidents than it does about institutional racism.
Don’t be fooled by ignorant people who think an IRES degree is useless, because that simply isn’t true. There is so much one can do with an IRES degree; the possibilities are endless. You can become a professor, a lawyer, a community organizer, a politician, a journalist and so much more. Beyond the careers the major makes available, there is an inherent benefit to learning about the overlapping oppressive systems of racism, classism and sexism and how they influence the lives of everyone in this country. Everyone should take at least one IRES course regardless of what their major is to become aware of the many ways systemic oppression pervades this country.
To the IRES department: Thank you for everything you’ve given me. As I graduate, it saddens me that my time as an IRES major is coming to an end. Though I can’t wait to pursue a career I’m passionate about, I wish I could walk into a classroom one more time and be greeted by one of the many professors that have changed my life. Without this department, I would’ve never been able to raise my voice when annoying White men tried to speak over me in class. I also would’ve never found the courage to correct or call out professors when they made uneducated remarks or comments. You made me — and countless other students who didn’t think anyone was listening — feel heard and validated. I’ve found my voice and my passion and if it wasn’t for this department, I wouldn’t be the outspoken and self-assured person I am today.