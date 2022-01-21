Concluding an erratic and lackluster season, the Ducks' late rally against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl proved to be just that: late. The season was defined by extremes. When they were hot, we marched to Columbus and demanded a win from the highly ranked Buckeyes. When they were cold, we walked into two straight routs from the Utes. Still, I and most Duck fans believe a change in coaching staff –– whether it was our plan to let Cristobal go or not –– was warranted.
Then Dan Lanning landed in Eugene.
We all saw what the former Georgia defensive coordinator could do on the biggest stage; his starting 11 rattled Heisman winner Bryce Young and closed out a National Championship win. Along with his recent, remarkable and dare I say foreign to Oregon championship pedigree, Lanning brings in a new wave of coaches with him. For all intents and purposes, this is a leadership overhaul.
So why are we still chained to the philosophies of past greatness?
For more than a decade, the Ducks have prided themselves on the speed, tempo and variety of how the team, especially the offense, played. This electric tradition came to life under former coach Chip Kelly’s reign. “That era of Oregon football is what made me fall in love with watching them every Saturday,” UO third year Blake Nash-Laboe said. “They were explosive and very fun to watch.” It became part of the identity of the team, with multiple team mottos like “Yesterday’s fast is today’s slow,” or “Fast, hard, finish.” The spread no-huddle disoriented and exhausted defenses of that day. Its success is why we still worship it to this day.
My choice words were “of that day.” That was 10 years ago. Teams around the country have adjusted to playing against that offense. Yet still our offense continued to cling to the philosophy even after the departure of Kelly and through the next three head coaches. Helfrich, Taggart and Cristobal all based their play in the same overworked foundation. Recently, it’s seemed more of a hindrance or guidelines to adhere to rather than an offensive advantage.
The act of recycling this style of play for this long has only been to maintain our speedy and innovative image. Although, it seems Coach Lanning is not afraid to shake up the foundation of the Ducks' program. “Why? Why can we not adapt? Why can’t we recreate?” he said to close his press release Jan. 13. Innovation can come in the form of regression. In this case it means slowing down. Lanning has the opportunity to shift the team’s tone, and I think he’s due a bit of trust from Duck fans for him to try it. If a slower, grinding offense gives his championship caliber defensive structure a longer break, it should be employed.
Under Coach Lanning, I think the use of a tighter formation –– i-back, double tight ends, etc. –– would better compliment not only his defensive structure but our current roster of players. Regardless of who will be named starting quarterback, transfer senior Bo Nix grew up in a similar system at Auburn, and Ty Thompson is listed as a “Pro-Style” quarterback by 247 Sports. Either quarterback would most likely feel more at home in an under-the-center, slowed down and heavy formation. This is coupled with the entire starting O-line returning for next year, and they’ve proved to be a unit we could lean on in a more power-based run game. There is also a developing, but exciting, young core of running backs like Byron Cardwell and Sean Dollars to spearhead that run game if stars C.J. Verdell and Travis Dye do not return next year. The strong tight end Terrance Ferguson can hold an edge in the run game, and our tall freshmen receivers Dont’e Thornton and Troy Franklin could adjust well to a downhill isolated passing game.
The pieces are there for a new philosophy in Oregon, and it’s up to Duck fans to accept the change. “I’m definitely open to it,” UO third year Keren Weisenborn said. “We’ll have a new head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback. There’s no point in grasping onto an identity that no longer fits our personnel.” The spread offense had its day, but that day has passed. There are always chances to experiment with new forms of offense, even if that requires a change in traditions.