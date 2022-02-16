It's safe to say that going green is "in." As more people become concerned with environmental issues, companies have begun adopting eco-friendly practices to satisfy consumer demands. Oregon has become one of the nation's leading states in sustainable energy and green buildings. Unfortunately, not all companies that adopt a "green" image have a legitimate interest in preserving the environment.
There is nothing more frustrating than the hypocrisy of a company that poisons our planet and hides behind a "we care for the environment" slogan. Green marketing can serve as a strong tool for companies looking to differentiate its products, positioning themselves as sustainable. However, many companies capitalizing on green marketing opportunities have intentionally misled consumers through its claims. Many corporations create an illusion of sustainability while actively harming the environment, a term known as greenwashing.
One of the most recent cases of greenwashing I’ve encountered involves the companies of Repsol and Hecate Energy. Hecate Energy is one of the nation's fastest growing companies in the clean energy industry, operating and owning renewable power projects. It is responsible for providing energy to the entire Los Angeles Department of Water and Power municipality, prestigious universities like John Hopkins University and many other facilities. A 40% share of Hecate Energy is owned by the Spanish multinational company Repsol, an energy and petrochemical company. El Economista, the Spanish newspaper, ranked Repsol as one of the largest public companies in Spain.
Imagine a company destroying your country's marine fauna and biodiversity, only to hide behind the name of a U.S. company that tells the world it is sustainable. And the worst part is: It gets away with it. This is what recently happened in Peru.
On Jan. 15, the Peruvian Navy’s Coast Guard detected a petroleum spill in the central coast of Peru after a Repsol ship that supplied the Ventanilla refinery was hit by waves caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga. Initially, Repsol reported only 7 gallons of oil spilled and claimed everything was “under control.” However, that measurement was less than 0.1% of the actual amount. The company also failed to react during the first 48 hours of the spill. That time frame would have been crucial if Repsol sought to contain the spill. Now, the company has volunteers and fishers working to clean up the environmental disaster without adequate protective gear. Isn't it ironic? Repsol ignorantly destroys fisherman's jobs and businesses and then offers them a minimum wage position to "save them”.
With approximately 11,900 barrels of petroleum poured into the ocean off the Peruvian coast, the government has declared a 90 day environmental emergency. The spill has compromised two protected national reserves, contaminated 21 beaches, killed thousands of birds and fish, economically injured fishing communities and created a huge oil slick on the coast. Still, Repsol claims it is not responsible for any of those damages.
Without proper funding from the Peruvian state, the non-governmental organization –– Organization for Research and Conservation of Aquatic Animals –– is struggling to respond to the environmental crisis. As the only marine rehabilitation center in the country, ORCA Peru is witnessing firsthand the catastrophic impacts Repsol's spill has caused on sea lions, penguins and other marine animals. Without resources, it is helpless. If you are interested in donating, you can do so on ORCA Peru's webpage.
Now, getting back to the main topic: Although Repsol owns a large portion of Hecate Energy, Hecate still claims it is committed to the environment through "clean" energy. The company's web page explains its name was inspired by the Greek goddess of the crossroads, whose domains include the earth, sea and sky. Unfortunately, its actions prove it couldn't care less if someone painted the earth and sea black as long as it could profit from it.
Hecate Energy has proposed a 2,700-acre solar facility project near Bonanza, Oregon. The electricity from this facility would enter the California-Oregon Interline, an electric superhighway that transports power between California and the Pacific Northwest. Utilities that power a large area of Oregon could purchase Hecate's electricity through energy markets. While Oregon would benefit from another source of clean solar energy, it’s clear Hecate doesn’t actually care about the environment — the company’s main priority is its quarterly earnings report. Nonetheless, I have hope that Oregonians will see past the "green image" and call the company out for what they are: hypocrites.
There are thousands of businesses that are experts in greenwashing we must watch out for. So, don't be fooled by greenwashing.