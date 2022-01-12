It happens to the best of us. You’ve just finished lunch in the dorms, and you pat yourself on the back for your healthy choices: a sandwich and a slice of watermelon. Now you just have to deal with the rind. You look around for a compost bin, but you don’t see one. You toss the rind in the trash, feeling guilty.
While this situation may be a slight exaggeration, it’s familiar to many of us. I was lucky to grow up in Portland: a city with excellent composting resources. At this point, it’s second nature for me to compost any food waste I can, so being removed from the process is a little jarring.
Composting has grown in popularity over the past several years, and is commonplace in many major cities, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Aside from this, many people have personal compost bins in their yards when possible. But why is it important? Composting is a safe and convenient way to dispose of food waste, and it can be used to improve the health of gardens. According to the EPA, over 30% of what Americans throw out could be composted instead. While composting is gaining awareness, it’s clear that more education on the subject would improve U.S. waste statistics.
Thankfully, the University of Oregon does have composting facilities available to students. The UO Zero Waste Program is responsible for the university’s composting and recycling facilities. According to its page on the UO website, compost is collected in all department kitchens and dining centers on campus. Unfortunately (and I’m speaking from personal experience here), these facilities can be difficult to find. It’s great that UO makes composting available to students in the dorms, but this doesn’t mean much if students don’t know these options are available. The information isn’t too difficult to find online — under the tab labeled “Campus Services” on the Zero Waste Program website — but how many students are taking that step?
Of course, students who live off-campus can start their own backyard compost piles, and Eugene participates in compost collection and removal. But it’s more difficult to take initiative in the dorms.
One way the university could promote composting is involving students in the process. One of my earliest memories in Oregon was staring in fascination at my neighbor’s compost bin, naturally complete with a thriving colony of earthworms, as she explained the science behind it. People tend to be (or at least see themselves as) more environmentally conscious today than in the past, but many students still don’t know about the benefits of composting. By hosting a hands-on workshop or class to educate students on compost, the university would encourage them to take a more active role in protecting the environment. Another potential strategy to raise student interest is displaying a weekly campus compost weight in a public location.
In the meantime, if you live on campus and have questions about composting and recycling, contact the Zero Waste Program at 541-346-1545.