There is a crisp crunch of leaves across the sidewalks, and the smells of rain and pumpkin spice fill the air. University of Oregon students scramble to find their comfiest outfits as sweater weather commences.
The most comforting time of year is here, yet a season full of family-oriented holidays may remind students of the life they have started away from home. Whether it was pumpkin patches, apple picking, baking family recipes or the comfort of football games from your favorite couch, autumn is full of family traditions. Students who find themselves far away from home struggle to discover ways to personalize the fall season with their own new traditions.
These challenges can be especially difficult for UO students who do not have a car. Being away from home, possibly for the first time, and without a means of getting away can give the impression of being on a deserted island. But you needn’t feel that way alone; here are some solutions to deal with the fall sadness, and some of the activities that will create a more homely space at UO.
Decorating your dorm room
One surefire way to create a more festive atmosphere has to do with the environment. Decorating your dorm room is a cheap, easy way to get some fall sights into your own living space. Etsy has some great, cheap options for fall decorations. Anything from lighting and ambiance to small fall figurines can help to personalize your dorm. While candles are not permitted in the rooms, Bath & Body Works has concentrated room sprays that appeal to your favorite smells, which are a good alternative to the comforting nuance a candle’s fragrance provides.
Studying in your favorite coffee shop
Nothing shouts comfort like a warm cup of a fall-themed beverage, and getting out of your room to study can feel like a well-needed separation between living and working. Downtown Eugene is full of cute and cozy little coffee shops such as Espresso Roma and Vero Espresso, and everyone needs their own go-to study location. This taste of fall can contribute majorly to making college feel like home.
Watching these fall themed movies and TV shows
Another quick way to capture autumn vibes is through images and media. Movies and TV transport audience members into the worlds in which they take place. I cannot go through the fall season without watching my favorite episodes of “Gilmore Girls.” The autumn opening, with views of a golden Connecticut, perfectly encapsulates the comfort of the season. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” another fall classic,ignites all the childlike feelings that surround fall. Just like “Gilmore Girls,” this Peanuts classic makes anywhere feel like fall.
Autumn Walk
Eugene has many extraordinary hiking trails. Taking in the fall colors and having that time to enjoy the moderate temperatures of the season gives that time of year a definitive feeling of well-being. Pre’s trail loops through Alton Baker Park, right across the river from campus. The trail is roughly 4 miles long, relatively flat, wheelchair friendly and, above all, a beautiful way to take in the season. Additionally, Hendricks Park, Eugene's oldest city park, allows visitors to walk through stunning Douglas fir trees along with many other varieties of plants. It is only a 20-minute walk from campus, and there are many different trail options to choose from during your fall hike.
Making a Fall Playlist
A huge contributor to ambience in my life has always been music. There are some songs that communicate the warmth that autumn brings, and, to contribute my own preferences into fall, I like to create a playlist of songs that speak autumn to me. A few of my favorites are “Cherry Wine” by Hozier; “Whatever You Do” by Brandi Carlile; and “Early Morning Rain” by Peter, Paul and Mary. It is important to take time to find songs that feel like fall to you. Surrounding yourself with sounds of the season makes any place feel more homely.
UO activities chart
The best place to look for fall activities taking place at UO is the Events Calendar. It lists the activities Ducks can participate in with other students from the university. For example, if you like watching movies, Ducks After Dark plays movies in the EMU every Thursday. More information about that and other interesting events can be found on the chart.
Overall, fall is about the personalization of comforting activities. The most exciting thing about the season this year is getting to figure out what activities speak to you and making them traditions in your own life.